It was late on Monday night when Glenda Hunter received a Facebook message from an old work colleague, Kylie.
Kyle wasn't exactly a friend and her message came out of the blue, but her words were harmless enough - "how've you been ... why are you up so late?".
Ms Hunter, of Calderwood, engaged in some small talk before the strangeness of the contact dawned on her. Something wasn't right.
"How are you and Steve* going?" she finally asked, referring to a deceased acquaintance of both women.
"Yeah really good."
"You're not Kylie ... Steve is dead and if you were Kylie you'd know that."
Ms Hunter ignored further messages and went to bed, yet to realise what the strange encounter would cost her.
The next day, she received a prompt to log onto Facebook Messenger - unusual because she was normally auto-logged in. She repeatedly tried to log in, only to find her password wasn't working anymore. She'd been hacked, she realised, and the hacker had changed her password, email and phone number.
Ms Hunter has since spent most of her waking hours - and some of her sleeping ones - desperately trying to regain access to her account. She said Facebook has sent her "in a loop" as she grows increasingly frustrated and panicked about her situation.
"They send a code to your phone, but the hackers changed all that," said Ms Hunter, who has been regularly posting family photos and life milestones to Facebook since 2007.
"I lived on Facebook. It's ingrained in who I am. I enjoyed those little memories that would pop up on a daily basis.
"I've lost all my kids' baby photos and videos. Over the years, you go from different computers and phone to phone, and you lose bits and pieces. But the majority of my stuff was on Facebook.
"Now someone has just wiped me clean and there's nothing I can do about it.
"I feel like I've had my heart ripped out. It's just cruel. It's really cruel to take someone's memories away. It's almost like getting Alzheimers"
Ms Hunter has stated her case in an email to Facebook security, but says she doesn't hold much hope of having her account restored.
She said she provided Facebook with a copy of her ID, as requested, as part of a last-ditch effort to restore her page.
"It's telling me my password and email address was never attached to any account, ever," she said.
Ms Hunter has gone public about her experience in the hope someone may come forward with a solution.
She says her appeals for help from Facebook have gone unanswered, and she believes she has 30 days to resolve the problem, before the page is gone for good - if it isn't already.
"There are people who have had the same thing happen who are weeks in and they haven't heard anything from Facebook," said Ms Hunter, who broke down in tears while describing her situation.
"Last night I couldn't see my page at all on Facebook, so they've either disabled it or deleted it."
Ms Hunter says she has no idea how the hacking happened or why anyone would want to target her.
"I don't have any [monetary] cards or anything on Facebook. I don't see how they can financially gain from me," she said.
Facebook has been contacted for comment.
