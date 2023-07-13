Matildas coach Tony Gustavsson says it's an "amazing opportunity" for the Aussies to take on international powerhouse France on Friday, but they haven't hasn't lost sight of the bigger picture.
The Matildas will host France in a friendly in front of a sold-out crowd at Melbourne's Marvel Stadium in what will be their final hit-out before the FIFA Women's World Cup.
Gustavsson's side gets their Cup campaign under way against Republic of Ireland in Sydney next Thursday.
Shellharbour talent Caitlin Foord is expected to be in Australia's starting line-up for the friendly, however, the 28-year-old - along with a host of Matildas stars - could be given limited minutes against France.
"I think it will be a good indicator of the starting line-up, but also the finishing line-up - I've always spoken about the importance of the game-changer," Gustavsson told reporters on Thursday.
"The one thing that will be different, being a send-off game before the World Cup, is that I'm also going to consider any niggles and minutes played because it's all about the Ireland game. So if this was a (Cup) quarter-final, I would probably treat game time and players differently. So you will see some sort of adjustment according to that.
"Going into this game, it's about the same approach that we've had over the past two years, meaning that it's all about the Ireland game. I'll take away things that we need to be ready for the Ireland game, so it's going to be about testing some things and throwing some curve-balls out there for the opposition to deal with come the World Cup.
"But it's also about having consistency and belief in what we've done for years now."
The Aussies trained in Melbourne on Thursday ahead of the match, with Gustavsson saying that spirits were high among the playing group.
The experienced mentor said a send-off game before the World Cup "isn't like any other game".
"It's not a normal game because it's all about that opening game against Ireland. I've spoken about that for a year now," Gustavsson said.
"Tomorrow will be an amazing opportunity to celebrate women's football, to celebrate football and celebrate what we have achieved already. We will celebrate what the federation have been able to do with the Matildas program, what the players have been able to do in terms of everything from creating depth that we've invested in for two years to playing top European opposition - and France represent that as well. We've played top-10 ranked teams and top ranked European teams, which historically we've struggled against. We will do everything to celebrate the culture that this team stands for.
"Tomorrow will be about more than the 90 minutes of football. It doesn't mean that we don't want to perform well, but it's a very different perspective going into this game. It's our last prep game before the World Cup."
A sport fanatic who is keen to promote all codes in the Illawarra and abroad. Mercury's football reporter
