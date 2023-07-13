Homicide Squad detectives hope recently released CCTV footage will help their investigation into a man's death on the South Coast.
Back on May 15, emergency services attended a man with serious head injuries at a unit in Brinawarr Street, Bomaderry.
NSW Ambulance paramedics treated the man, who was later identified as 54-year-old Rodney Strybis, and after being taken to hospital in a critical condition, where he later died as a result of his injuries.
As part of ongoing inquiries, detectives have released CCTV of Mr Strybis walking through the foyer of Bomaderry Hotel the day before his death, and at a recycling station on Meroo Street in Bomaderry the day he was found.
Anyone with any information about Mr Strybis' last movements, or aware of any suspicious behaviour in the area around the same time are encouraged to get in touch.
Anyone who can help should call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or go online here
