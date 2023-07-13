Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Latest News

Nowra house fire sends eight people fleeing to safety

Nadine Morton
By Nadine Morton
Updated July 13 2023 - 3:45pm, first published 3:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Eight people were forced to flee a converted home in Nowra after a fire erupted underneath it on Thursday afternoon. Picture by Fire and Rescue NSW Nowra
Eight people were forced to flee a converted home in Nowra after a fire erupted underneath it on Thursday afternoon. Picture by Fire and Rescue NSW Nowra

A fire that erupted underneath a house in Nowra sent eight people fleeing for their lives on Thursday afternoon.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nadine Morton

Nadine Morton

Senior journalist

Breaking news journalist at the Illawarra Mercury. Email: nadine.morton@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.