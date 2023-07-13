This one might sneak up on you, a word of advice: go with it

You know the FIFA Women's World Cup is around the corner, right? sometimes it's almost as if it's a secret.
But 5pm (AEST) time next week our co-hosts New Zealand will play Norway over the ditch, then at 8pm in Sydney - yes, Sydney (just up the road) - the Matildas take on Ireland at 8pm.
In case you can't read between the lines know one thing: I. AM. EXCITED. VERY. EXCITED.
Beyond the sports side of it, which not everyone appreciates and that's OK, there's the whole "festivus of footy". The very best women's footballers from across the globe will be an hour away from us, strutting their skills on the world stage - which just happens to be in our backyard!.
It evokes memories of that golden time back in 2020 when the Sydney Olympics oozed their way under our skin and into our hearts.
And just like then, there will be a direct line back to the Illawarra.
It revealed itself over the weekend when Aussie football royalty, Caitlin Foord, took a trip down memory lane to her junior training ground at Fairy Meadow with the Illawarra Stingrays.
Want to see pure excitement, and a fair amount of initial nervousness, check out the next generation of young Stingrays when Foord dropped by unannounced.
It's likely Foord will play in the Matildas friendly against France in Melbourne on Friday night - at a packed Marvel Stadium. After that it's a countdown to Ireland at 8pm on Thursday.
We'll be giving you every opportunity to get pumped. In case you want to get ahead start, best bookmark this page right now!
