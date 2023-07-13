Illawarra Mercury
Star Price filly Jamaea up for sale

Mitch Jennings
By Mitch Jennings
Updated July 13 2023 - 5:11pm, first published 3:20pm
Luke Price with retired star filly Jamaea. Picture by Sylvia Liber
She's taken Kembla Grange training duo Robert and Luke Price on a million-dollar ride and star filly Jamaea is now up for public auction as a breeding prospect via the Inglis Digital platform later this month.

