Star Price filly Jamaea up for sale

She's taken Kembla Grange training duo Robert and Luke Price on a million-dollar ride and star filly Jamaea is now up for public auction as a breeding prospect via the Inglis Digital platform later this month.
A dual group-two winner with earnings over $1m, Jamaea proved herself one of the best two-year-old's of her generation among the likes of Anamoe, Home Affairs, Stay Inside, Captivant, Artorius and Profiteer.
After victory on debut in the summer of 2021 Jamaea would go on to contest Stakes races in 19 of her next 20 starts, winning the group-two $1m Percy Sykes Stakes and running second in both the Magic Night Stakes and Listed Lonhro Plate.
Jamaea progressed further as a three-year-old, winning the group two Furious Stakes in the Spring before finishing third just a length off behind future group-one winners Fangirl and Espiona in the Light Fingers Stakes in the Autumn.
She also finished third at weight-for-age in the group-two Victory Stakes, defeating the likes of Rothfire, Startantes, Wild Planet and Vega One before being retired last month.
Co-trainer Robert Price described Jamaea as "simply the best''.
"We knew from day one that she was special, she was just different to the others, you could tell,'' Price said.
"She's the fastest filly we've ever trained and as she proved herself time and again, she was one of the fastest fillies in what was one of the strongest two-year-old crops of recent times.
"She was a lovely filly to look at and she's grown into a lovely mare and I have no doubt she'll make a beautiful broodmare because she's got a great attitude and all the attributes of a quality producer.''
Price's son Luke added: "She had this electric turn of foot, as good a turn of foot in any two-year-old you'll see, it was special.
"She was a very tough filly who had a fabulous attitude, she knew she was good but she always used that energy and attitude to her benefit on race day.
"Wet tracks cruelled her, she could have won so many more races if not for some horrific weather at times throughout her career. She could get through a soft track but she was around when we were getting heavy 9s and 10s every week and the tracks were just bottomless.
"I have no doubt she will make a great broodmare.''
Jamaea is a granddaughter of Champion sire Exceed And Excel, who is broodmare sire of 83 Stakes winners including Astern, Tuvalu, Madame Pommery, Bounding, Ten Sovereigns, Prompt Response, Paris Dior, Lofty Strike, Overpass, Encryption, Hanseatic, Garibaldi, Thanks Forever and Perfect Thought
Managing owner Bruce Noble urged breeders of all levels to do their due diligence on the mare in the next week ahead of the sale, which runs from July 21-26.
"She was such a gutsy race filly and if she produces foals half as talented as her, she really could develop into a special broodmare,'' Noble said.
"I would love to breed from her myself, but it's just not what my brother and I are in the game to do - we are racers. I've chatted to plenty of prominent industry people about her and I'm assured that she is compatible with most of the best stallions in Australia from a pedigree and physical standpoint so I'm really excited to see what she can go on to achieve as a broodmare.
"She's up in the Hunter Valley now and I would expect that most stud masters will fall in love with her when they see her in the same way that we did."
Jamaea is available for inspection at Cannon Hayes Stud in the Hunter Valley from Tuesday (July 18) by appointment.
Our news app has had a makeover, making it faster and giving you access to even more great content.
Download The Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store and Google Play
Sports writer. Sport is my passion, rugby league my first love.
Sports writer. Sport is my passion, rugby league my first love.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.