UOW has dobbed itself in to the Fair Work Ombudsman for shortchanging its staff an estimated $8 million in wages.
The underpayments date back as far as 2016 and affect about 6000 staff, most of them casual employees in non-academic roles.
The university has enlisted the auditing firm KPMG for a remediation process that will take up to a year.
Meantime, the National Tertiary Education Union has called for transparency in that process, warning the $8 million may yet rise.
UOW announced the bungle on Thursday afternoon, noting it had already reported the problem to the Fair Work Ombudsman and the Tertiary Education Quality and Standards Agency.
In a statement, UOW vice-chancellor Professor Patricia Davidson apologised to affected staff and pledged a "rigorous" response, with some new checks and balances already in place.
"The University ... is committed to co-operating with regulatory authorities, as we undertake a comprehensive and transparent remediation process that will fully reimburse affected staff members," she said.
The university has vowed to contact affected staff directly with information on how much they are owed and when they will receive it.
But National Tertiary Education Union UOW branch vice president academic Andrew Whelan urged affected staff - including former staff - to be pro-active about pursuing the money via UOW's purpose-built website or hotline.
"It's kind of a disaster, essentially. It's quite systematic and widespread and our belief would be that they haven't yet gotten to the bottom of how bad things are," Mr Whelan said.
The $8 million sum is the result of bungled shift penalties, minimum hours payments, weekend shift penalties and leave accruals for part-time and rostered staff, exit payments and miscalculated leave, including long service leave for staff with multiple positions.
Mr Whelan said the union had previously raised some of the underpayments with the university.
But he believes the full extent of the problem was brought to light by the pandemic and its aftermath.
He said some errors were linked to the Special Additional Leave scheme, which was intended to protect jobs during the pandemic.
"When the international student revenue dried up because the borders were closed, the sector had a strange kind of meltdown and kind of broke," he said.
"The consequence of that is that the extent of exploitation in the sector became a lot more obvious - something that needed to be seen to have something done about it. This is a washback of that."
"Universities, in a kind of panic, spent more money ... on voluntary redundancies than they lost in international student revenue. There were a lot of people who lost their jobs during the pandemic - around 40,000 people in the sector."
Former staff are being encouraged to register their current contact details through an online form.
The university is not pursuing any overpayments resulting from the errors.
Mr Whalan said the union was bracing for "cynical behaviour around negotiations" on an upcoming bargaining agreement, wary that UOW will cite the $8 million bill as reason for a less agreement.
Prof Davidson, in her statement, said UOW's financial position was "steadily recovering" post-COVID and that the university was "committed and able to fund remediation without curtailing normal University operations".
Proudly Illawarra Mercury since 2008; these days covering crime and justice issues. UOW alum. Thrilled by the chase and sobered by some of the things I see and hear when I stand still - sometimes in the same day. ang.thompson@austcommunitymedia.com.au
