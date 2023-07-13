Rising stars shine on day one of NSW Junior State Titles in Illawarra

They weren't presented with ideal conditions, but some of the state's top young surfers were able to find specks of gold during the opening day of the NSW Junior State Titles at Corrimal Beach.
The swell had been small all week in the lead-up, however, a crop of emerging talent managed to find some fun one-to-two foot peeks on Thursday and big scores were rewarded with a number of skilfully completed waves and tactical high-risk maneuvers.
In the under 16s category, Manly's Sullivan Tucker set the standard high early with a standout performance, scoring the highest heat total of the day (15.23) with an excellent eight-point ride and a 7.23. Tucker impressed with a combination of speed, power and flow over the course of his six-wave, first-round heat.
Wave of the day went to Dee Why Boardbrider member Lucas Leal, who mustered a massive 8.5 in his opening heat, and found a back-up score of a 6.0.
"Conditions were really tricky today," Leal said.
"As soon as I went out for my heat it got really bumpy. I got lucky and got two really good lefts and did what I had to do to get the scores."
On the girls side of the draw, performer of the day went to Ava Arghyros from Kingscliff Boardriders who opened up her NSW State Titles campaign with a 6.07 and a 5.33, and the highest heat in the girls under 16s category.
The competition continues in the Illawarra on Friday.
