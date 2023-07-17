Wollongong businesses are being urged to get behind the Matildas as the FIFA Women's World Cup 2023 prepares for kick-off.
The world's largest women's sporting event will take place on our doorstep from July 18, with the Matilda's facing Ireland on Thursday, July 20.
But unlike 2022's FIFA Men's World Cup, there is no outdoor viewing area in Wollongong, Shellharbour or Kiama.
Wollongong MP Paul Scully said local fans and publicans should get behind the women's football team.
"The Women's World Cup provides a great opportunity for young football fans to see their heroes up close. It would be great to see venues in the Illawarra televising the event include family-friendly areas so that younger fans, particularly young girls, can enjoy the crowd's atmosphere even if they could not get tickets to a game," he said.
"This is an opportunity for venues to be creative, innovative and embrace the opportunity to encourage young fans to come together to cheer on their favourite players given that, disappointingly, there are no public live sites being set up in Wollongong."
In 2022 Wollongong City Council permitted itself to have a 24-hour fan zone in Globe Lane. No application has been considered for the 2023 event, but the council said it had not ruled out a similar fan zone if local businesses were keen.
"Like our community, we are hopeful that the Matildas will represent Australia at the FIFA Women's World Cup final. Wollongong City Council is currently investigating options to host a family-friendly event in Wollongong," a council spokesperson said.
"The previous Men's World Cup event was a local business initiative hosted by the businesses in Globe Lane, Wollongong. Council supported this local business-led event by providing additional security and support with approvals. We welcome local businesses interested in holding a similar community event for the Women's World Cup to reach out to council."
The Fraternity Club in Fairy Meadow is among the businesses that are getting behind the event. The club intends to show every World Cup game, not just Australia's matches.
"If people are not going to the games in Sydney, they are at least going to go out and watch them. The Fraternity Club is known as the home of football in the Illawarra, so we'll be getting behind the Matildas."
Ryan Atchison at Hotel Illawarra said the venue would be showing as many games as possible.
"The timing seems to be bang on. We've even got some internationals joining us which is exciting. I hope they don't mind walking into a sea of green and gold," he said.
Tickets to watch the match in the Accor Stadium in Sydney are sold out, but Matildas games will be shown on Channel Seven, Seven Mate and Seven Plus. All other games will be shown on Optus, which requires a subscription.
If you're looking for some company to watch our country's best in action, then we have handpicked some venues below.
Club Windang
Will be showing the Matildas games including:
The Fraternity Club, Fairy Meadow
Will be showing all Women's World Cup 2023 games including:
Teddy's at North Wollongong Hotel
Teddy's at North Wollongong Hotel is providing $10 cocktails and burgers to promote the following games:
Coledale RSL
Coledale RSL will be screening Matildas v Ireland on Thursday, July 20 from 6pm. Festivities will include a raffle. Fans are invited to wear their team colours.
Send an email to news@illawarramercury.com.au if you know a venue which will be showing World Cup 2023 games.
More information about the FIFA World Cup 2023 can be found here.
