'I'll stab you': Troy Manton pleads guilty to destroying property, intimidation

Grace Crivellaro
By Grace Crivellaro
Updated July 13 2023 - 4:59pm, first published 4:16pm
Troy Manton's mug shot when he was a wanted man for a previous incident. Picture by NSWPF.
Troy Manton's mug shot when he was a wanted man for a previous incident. Picture by NSWPF.

A man has confessed to threatening to stab his friend and ransacking an East Corrimal unit after waking up angry following a night of drug-taking.

