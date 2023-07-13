A man has confessed to threatening to stab his friend and ransacking an East Corrimal unit after waking up angry following a night of drug-taking.
Troy Manton faced Wollongong Local Court on Wednesday.
The 37-year-old pleaded guilty to intentionally damaging property, demanding property with intent to steal, and intimidation with intent to cause fear of physical or mental harm. A number of other charges were withdrawn.
Tendered court documents stated Manton's tirade began on June 4 last year when he went to a Railway Street unit and consumed a cocktail of illegal and prescription drugs with a man and woman.
Sometime during the evening, the woman began to feel scared of Manton's "erratic and intimidating" behaviour. The next day, Manton became angry and said to the man, "give me your car keys" before threatening to stab him.
The man replied, "you'll have to kill me to take the car off me" before he drove off to a relative's home out of fear of.
Manton later became "increasingly frenzied" as he rummaged through the woman's bedroom drawers. He then moved to the kitchen cupboards and started hurling food out the window, telling the woman she was not allowed to leave the unit.
Manton left sometime later prompting the woman to secure her damaged front door with a pair of scissors, however about thirty seconds later, Manton returned and started kicking the door several times until it snapped in half.
The woman called triple-0 and Manton fled the scene. He remained at large for some weeks until police found him at Figtree and arrested him.
An apprehended violence order has been put in place to protect the woman. Manton will learn his sentence date at Wollongong District Court.
Court reporter for the Illawarra Mercury.
