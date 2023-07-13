The long-awaited development of Tullimbar's town centre has taken a major step forward, with Shellharbour City Council staff giving the green light to plans for apartments, shops, a childcare centre and a pub.
This month the council approved modified plans for a tavern, serviced apartments and retail premises at 50 Broughton Avenue, the original plans for which were approved by the Land and Environment Court in 2010.
The modified plans are similar to the original: a three-storey building containing a tavern on the corner of Broughton Avenue and Cleveland Parade, and a four-storey building with ground floor shops and serviced apartments above.
The newly approved plans however reduce the apartments from 41 to 40, and no longer contain a proposed restaurant and bar.
The tavern has a larger function space than originally planned, the retail area is bigger, there is more landscaping and a children's play area, and more car parking spaces.
Last month the council approved another development application for a childcare centre, office premises and café at 53 Broughton Avenue.
An earlier proposal for this site included a supermarket, childcare centre, medical centre, pharmacy, gymnasium, real estate agent, café, speciality shops and 22 apartments, but attracted a significant number of objections and was withdrawn by the developer last year.
The buildings planned under the newly approved application will sit on the western side of the block.
Council staff are still assessing a development application for a subdivision creating 18 residential lots on the remainder of that site.
"We've had a number of false starts in Tullimbar with the blocks of land going through quite a few different owners," Cr Kellie Marsh said in a video posted to social media.
"The community advocacy has been outstanding and congratulations to the community of Tullimbar, the Tullimbar Community Action Group as well, who have been quite patient through this process.
"And council's just excited now that these spaces are going to be activated."
Reporter at the Illawarra Mercury, mostly covering social affairs. Previously of the Bendigo Advertiser, Northern Daily Leader and Quirindi Advocate. Our Watch award winner.
