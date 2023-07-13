Gordon Bradbery's unyielding stance on not giving the keys to the city could spell the end of his local government career, a council colleague says.
So deep is the feeling within the community, Deputy Mayor Tania Brown believes this may be make-or-break for Cr Bradbery.
"For the sake of all involved we don't want these things to become public debates," Cr Brown said.
That is why she agrees, in principle, with the policy of the Lord Mayor being responsible for bringing potential recipients to the council table.
Once the mayor endorses a person's nomination, it is submitted to the council, and a vote is then taken.
But since the debate over the merit of presenting the honour to Alexander Volkanovski exploded earlier this week, Cr Brown believes there is only one solution.
"We either change the policy or we change the Lord Mayor."
Mr Volkanovski, who has not arrived back in the country, defended his featherweight UFC title bout in Las Vegas on Sunday.
When asked if the Windang athlete should be afforded the city's highest honour, Cr Bradbery was resolute in his refusal.
He told the Mercury while he appreciated Volkanovski's talents and achievements, he called UFC a "blood sport which in some respects provokes violence".
Since then Wollongong's civic leader has explained his stance multiple times across many mediums, including a confrontational radio chat with 2GB Wednesday Drive host Chris O'Keefe.
"It's regrettable it's all played out this way," Cr Brown said.
"As councillors we've had a discussion on this matter about a year ago and I do not believe the Lord Mayor will change his mind.
"I think Alex is very worthy of recognition - from a community viewpoint, from a charitable perspective, across the board really."
She expected the issue will remain unresolved until the next local government election in 2025.
"It will flare again, particularly if Alex continues to achieve and win."
Onetime sports reporter, chief-of-staff, editor and national digital news editor. Email me: janine.graham@austcommunitymedia.com.au
