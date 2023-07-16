Volkanovski is a role model for the community. Letters, July 17

While I'm not a fan of UFC, the Lord Mayor's decision on Volkanovski needs a rethink based on the following. I recently shared with my 21-year-old an article from 'Psychology Today' magazine (July, 2023) about former boxing champion Deontay Wilder, and how he embraces vulnerability, crying, and tells his opponents he loves them. Such athletes can inspire and teach my son and others in ways I can't. Recently, Elon Musk challenged Mark Zuckerberg to a 'cage fight'. Many people admire this sport.
I did watch one UFC fight because it was an opportunity to spend time with two of my children. In the fight, Volkanovski lost. The commentators agreed he should have won. The humility Volkanovski displayed after the fight, the way he spoke minutes later, and the respect he showed towards his opponent was admirable. Great traits to demonstrate to my children and others.
Let me also say, I try to encourage my children to engage with the issues in our community and democracy. Some of them tell me 'Politicians have no idea or don't care about people like us'. Decisions like this reinforce their thinking. But this is also an opportunity. Mayor Bradbery has made many good decisions and is entitled to his opinion. Now he needs to demonstrate great leadership by reflecting on his decision and having the courage to change it. When he does, we as a community have a responsibility to congratulate him for listening to the people. In a world of increasing polarisation, we need to encourage debate and embrace leaders brave enough to change their minds.
The issue of 'concussion' in sports is real and serious. It is also complex and requires a range of experts to work together to establish the relevant protocols. A concussion can occur in many sports and the decision as to which sports are higher risk is not for us to make at this point in time, as the line is very grey.
Volkanovski in my opinion represents what Wollongong is, the home of the 'battlers, prepared to push the limits'. He, like the other recipients of this recognition, are role models to our community. We need more of them.
Ezio Mormile, Farmborough Heights
Despite the environment minister Tanya Plibersek claiming that the nature repair market or "Green Wall Street" would make it easier to invest in nature, there is strong concern that it fails to adequately protect existing biodiversity ("Leading a race we shouldn't win", July 12).
While the legislation may not be all "snake oil and magic beans" as claimed by The Wilderness Society, it does have serious flaws.
Let's hope that all parties can negotiate a positive outcome, including strong environmental laws, that Australia can be proud of.
Ray Peck, Hawthorn
