Volkanovski is a role model for the community. Letters, July 17

Volkanovski is a role model for the community. Letters to the Editor, July 17

July 17 2023 - 4:00am
While I'm not a fan of UFC, the Lord Mayor's decision on Volkanovski needs a rethink based on the following. I recently shared with my 21-year-old an article from 'Psychology Today' magazine (July, 2023) about former boxing champion Deontay Wilder, and how he embraces vulnerability, crying, and tells his opponents he loves them. Such athletes can inspire and teach my son and others in ways I can't. Recently, Elon Musk challenged Mark Zuckerberg to a 'cage fight'. Many people admire this sport.

