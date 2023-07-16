Volkanovski is a role model for the community. Letters, July 17

Let me also say, I try to encourage my children to engage with the issues in our community and democracy. Some of them tell me 'Politicians have no idea or don't care about people like us'. Decisions like this reinforce their thinking. But this is also an opportunity. Mayor Bradbery has made many good decisions and is entitled to his opinion. Now he needs to demonstrate great leadership by reflecting on his decision and having the courage to change it. When he does, we as a community have a responsibility to congratulate him for listening to the people. In a world of increasing polarisation, we need to encourage debate and embrace leaders brave enough to change their minds.