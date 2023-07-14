Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Latest News

Keep up with all the weekend's IPL action with our live blog

Jordan Warren
By Jordan Warren
Updated July 14 2023 - 10:27am, first published 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Wollongong United play Cringila in round 18 of the IPL.
Wollongong United play Cringila in round 18 of the IPL.

It's getting to the pointy end of the Illawarra Premier League season and Saturday will be a huge contest with Wollongong United going up against rivals Cringila Lions at Macedonia Park.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jordan Warren

Jordan Warren

Sports Journalist

Born and bred in the Illawarra, I am a passionate sports writer. Football my first love but cover all sports. Do not hesitate to contact me at jordan.warren@austcommunitymedia.com.au.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.