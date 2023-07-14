It's getting to the pointy end of the Illawarra Premier League season and Saturday will be a huge contest with Wollongong United going up against rivals Cringila Lions at Macedonia Park.
In a replay of last year's grand final qualifier, the Lions will be looking for redemption after Billy Tsovolos' men knocked them out of the finals series one game short of the decider.
A new season has brought the same result and both teams are up there again vying for silverware. The Lions suffered a frustrating loss to Albion Park - just their second of the season - last round whilst United picked up a win against Bellambi.
The two have met before and not too long ago, with Cringila picking up a gutsy win in front of their home fans against United last month.
With Cringila in second on 35 points and United in third on 32, a win for either will be massive for securing a home final come the knockout stages.
In other matches across the round, Wollongong Olympic will look to continue their impressive form when they travel to Bellambi, Bulli host leaders Albion Park, Helensburgh lock horns with Tarrawanna and South Coast will look to do the double over Coniston when they travel to JJ Kelly Park.
In the sole Sunday fixture, Port Kembla play Corrimal.
Born and bred in the Illawarra, I am a passionate sports writer. Football my first love but cover all sports. Do not hesitate to contact me at jordan.warren@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
