Perhaps the two hottest teams in the Group Seven rugby league competition will do battle at Ron Costello Oval this Sunday.
The home side Shellharbour Sharks head into the round 14 blockbuster on a seven-game winning streak but they will have to get the better of competition leaders Gerringong Lions to pick up an eighth successive triumph.
Scott Stewart's Lions have also been bolstered by the inclusion of fit again duo Taj Ford and Toby Gumley-Quine.
The coach is happy to have his two guns back but warned the Lions would have to play at their best to have any chance of lowering the colours of the flying Sharks.
"They're playing some good footy and are on a roll and they're playing at home, so they'll be hard to beat," Stewart said.
"Defensively they've been excellent. I think they have the best defensive record in the comp.
"Their front row of [Matt] Nicholson, Josh Starling and Brody Rigg are leading the way for them. They're really good footballers and they're playing off the back of those three and it's working for them."
Stewart said it was important the Lions, who have won four games on the trot, stick to what they do well and don't over complicate their footy.
"We've been doing well but I wasn't happy with how we played against the Knights last week," he said.
"We fell into a few bad habits against Kiama, just turning over the ball cheaply in the ruck and things like that that just kept them in the game. We are just trying to get back to what was working for us during that middle part of the year."
Stewart added he was happy to have young gun Ford, who was leading the player of the year voting for the Michael Cronin Medal, back in the team after six weeks on the sidelines with a broken leg.
"He makes a real difference to our side particularly since we've had Nick Quinn called up to Jersey Flegg the last couple of weeks. Having Taj back will give us a bit of a traditional half there, which is what we need," he said.
Thiings are also going along swimmingly for the Sharks but their coach Abed Atallah is refusing to believe the hype.
"There's still a lot of footy to be played. We still have four games to play after the Gerringong game before we can entertain thoughts of playing finals footy," he said.
"What I know is that this will be our toughest test to date. They're leading the comp for a reason, they're a very good side.
"It's always really enjoyable games when we play each other. I'm sure it will be again on Sunday.
"We have to make sure we stick to the game plan and be good at it for 80 minutes. With Gerringong, as soon as you switch off for a second, they'll make you pay, there's some really good players in that team. They're not coming equal first for no reason.
"The challenge is there in front of us. We just have to make sure that we turn up on the weekend and perform to our best."
Recent history suggests the Sharks will turn up, with Atallah conceding winning was breeding confidence in his players.
"Everyone says winning brings confidence and you can tell all around the park there's plenty of confidence in the team and the ability of the guys inside and outside of them, which is a good thing," he said.
"They believe in one another and obviously in terms of our game plans we're all on the same page. that's definitely helping the players each week and in turn it's helping the team."
Wollongong born and bred. I love reporting about the Illawarra region and have been doing it for more than 20 years. I've moved into sport recently after covering the education round for the last five plus years for the Illawarra Mercury. It's been a great pleasure.
