A North Wollongong restaurant licensee who has denied his alleged involvement in a large-scale cocaine operation spent the night behind bars due to breaching his strict bail conditions.
Andrea Rubbo - licensee of the Cliff Road landmark Lucia's by the Sea - made a bid for release at Wollongong Local Court on Friday.
The 42-year-old has pleaded not guilty to seven drug-related charges, including three counts of supplying an indictable amount of a prohibited drug.
Rubbo was arrested late Thursday night after Raptor Squad police attended his address for a bail compliance check, and found him in breach of his condition to only possess one mobile phone.
When police requested to inspect his phone - he handed over two - claiming one was his work phone.
Defence lawyer Martin Zanolla argued the Italian national misunderstood his "ambiguous" bail conditions, adding he wasn't in breach due to the second phone belonging to the business.
"It's a phone that his wife and anyone else in that business has access to," Mr Zanolla said.
"It's an ambiguous condition ... it's not prohibiting him to touch another phone."
However Magistrate Mark Douglass didn't accept the condition was vague, given it was made in the context of mitigating further risks of re-offending.
"That condition is offered in a context - that context is to reduce crime," the magistrate said.
"If he could use anyone else's phone, how would that mitigate risk of committing a serious offence?"
Mr Zanolla noted the phones weren't seized and there was no suggestion they were being used nefariously, while police prosecutor Sergeant Ashley Jacob argued Rubbo was lucky to be granted bail in the first place due to the seriousness of his charges.
Magistrate Douglass ultimately granted Rubbo's release, believing his night spent in custody would promote future compliance with bail conditions.
Rubbo was one of the ten arrests made under Strike Force Gindurra, which was set up in February to investigate the large-scale supply of cocaine by organised crime networks in the Illawarra.
Police will allege on one occasion, when Rubbo's restaurant was too busy, he met with the alleged mainplayer Mustajab Turi at the nearby Pepe's venue, where an ounce of cocaine changed hands.
Police surveillance and telephone intercepts also allegedly showed Rubbo self-administering the drug inside Turi's apartment, buying it and saying he planned to on-sell it.
Under his bail terms, Rubbo must also report to police daily, undertake testing to ensure he isn't taking drugs or drinking alcohol, and not go near one kilometre of any airport.
He will next face court on July 26.
Court reporter for the Illawarra Mercury.
