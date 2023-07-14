The Illawarra has proved a constant talent production line to the A-League, and Zac De Jesus is the latest teen who is ready to explode onto the scene.
The Dapto defender on Wednesday inked a three-year-deal with Sydney FC to continue his meteoric rise on the football pitch.
After just one season with the Sky Blues academy program, De Jesus now joins the likes of fellow Illawarra stars Joel King and Tate Russell in Australia's top competition.
The 17-year-old arrived at the opportunity quicker than anyone could have anticipated. He played just one game for Sydney FC's under-18s before getting called up to their senior men's team in the NPL NSW competition.
De Jesus - who grew up supporting the Sky Blues - said it was a "dream come true" to now get a chance to represent them in the top-flight.
"I've always wanted to play for Sydney FC in the A-League. It's happened so quickly but I'm so happy," the right-back told the Mercury.
"I can't remember how old I was, but I remember being at my cousin's house and Sydney FC were playing on the TV. Since then, I've always loved watching them. I don't have a favourite moment (over the years), but I just remember having fun watching them."
De Jesus's football journey began when he was four years old, and he played the majority of his junior career with the Lakeside and Dapto clubs.
The huge turning point came last August when he was called up to the Joeys squad to compete at the AFC Under 17s Asian Cup. It was a great opportunity for De Jesus to represent his country, but also saw him enjoy a positional switch, moving from the wing to right back.
It's a move that felt comfortable immediately, and he won't have to look far for inspiration when he starts training with the Sydney FC top squad.
"I can't wait to learn from Rhyan Grant. When I started playing right-back, I instantly thought of Rhyan Grant because I see him as one of the best right-backs in the A-League," De Jesus said.
"I want to learn as much as I can and improve this season, but I also definitely do want to try get some minutes in the A-League - that's definitely my main goal this season."
De Jesus is among six signings announced by Sydney FC ahead of their A-League campaign kicking off in October.
Shellharbour defender Joel King and Patrick Wood have recommitted to the Sky Blues, while Helensburgh goalkeeper Gus Hoefsloot - alongside De Jesus, Matt Scarcella and Mitch Glasson - have graduated from their academy program.
"It's going to be great. I get to carpool with Gus, so I don't have to do as much driving which makes it a lot easier," De Jesus said.
"We've definitely built a good bond."
A sport fanatic who is keen to promote all codes in the Illawarra and abroad. Mercury's football reporter
