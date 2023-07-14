Jamberoo Mountain Road reopens, but partial closures to continue

Motorists are allowed back onto Jamberoo Mountain Road from Friday, but partial closures will continue for another few weeks yet.
A 40km/h speed zone is in place through the repaired areas, while council undertakes final works.
A small number of short closures will occur in coming weeks to complete the works, however they will be scheduled to avoid busy traffic times.
The road was closed in July last year after more than 300 millimetres of rain caused a landslip and the collapse of a 60-metre section.
The fix has taken a year, Kiama Municipal Council said, as it was vital to get the investigation and design done right.
"As with repairs done in 2020, it was important to spend time getting the investigations done and design right, otherwise we'll be literally back at the drawing board if they fail," council's infrastructure and liveability director Michael Malone said.
I can assure everyone who normally relies on using Jamberoo Mountain Road, we wasted no time on this project.- Kiama Municipal Council infrastructure and liveability director Michael Malone
"I can assure everyone who normally relies on using Jamberoo Mountain Road, we wasted no time on this project."
Motorists are urged to be vigilant for wildlife that will be unaccustomed to vehicles given the 12-month road closure.
Council will hold a free community barbecue, in conjunction with the Jamberoo Red Cross, at Jamberoo RSL on Saturday from 11am to 12.30pm.
"This barbecue is our way of celebrating the return to business as usual and saying thank you for persevering throughout the last year," Kiama mayor Neil Reilly said.
The road was damaged in four areas by flood water and landslips above the road and also below.
Mr Malone said the damaged sections have been designed to "withstand the sort of storms and flooding we saw last July".
The road has been repaired using a mix of concrete piles anchored into rock to support the road, and soil nails to stabilise the slopes above.
These need first to be custom-designed and fabricated before being installed.
Contractors manufactured, drilled and filled more than 70 piles to support the downhill sides of the road, and 170 soil nails to stabilise the slopes above.
The reopening of Jamberoo Mountain Road is the culmination of Council's $4.8 million Road Repair Construction Program, to restore local roads damaged by storms, flooding and landslides last year.
Reading this on mobile web? Download our news app. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you alerts for breaking news as it happens. Download in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Breaking news journalist at the Illawarra Mercury. Email: nadine.morton@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Breaking news journalist at the Illawarra Mercury. Email: nadine.morton@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.