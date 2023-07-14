Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Court and Crime

Olivia Durzi, Kirk Dunn charged with supplying drugs after raids uncover LSD, meth, cocaine in Wollongong units

Grace Crivellaro
By Grace Crivellaro
Updated July 14 2023 - 5:04pm, first published 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Illawarra woman Olivia Durzi faced Wollongong Local Court on Friday. Picture from Facebook.
Illawarra woman Olivia Durzi faced Wollongong Local Court on Friday. Picture from Facebook.

A thriving party drug marketplace allegedly had its nexus in two Wollongong units, with police raids uncovering LSD, MDMA, cocaine, and more than 1.5 kilograms of meth.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Grace Crivellaro

Grace Crivellaro

Journalist

Court reporter for the Illawarra Mercury.

More from Court and Crime
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.