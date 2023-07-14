A thriving party drug marketplace allegedly had its nexus in two Wollongong units, with police raids uncovering LSD, MDMA, cocaine, and more than 1.5 kilograms of meth.
Alleged suppliers, Olivia Durzi and Kirk Dunn, faced Wollongong Local Court this week.
Police claim Durzi, 29, had been wanted for drug matters since 2018, until officers found her at a Crown Street unit on April 5 with alleged co-accused, Dunn, 37.
Officers allegedly seized $3,300 in cash, two key fobs and a set of keys from Dunn.
Following further investigations, police raided two Crown Street units and seized a haul of party drugs, including: 1.75 kilograms of cannabis, 810 grams of cocaine, 23.89 grams of LSD, 1.62 kilograms of meth, 26.7 grams of Xanax, 19.8 grams of dexamphetamine, and 3.85 grams of magic mushrooms.
A hydraulic pill press machine, tablet cutters, mixing equipment, drug ledgers and ammunition were also allegedly seized.
Dunn was granted bail on Tuesday and faces 25 charges, including three counts of supplying a large commercial quantity of a prohibited drug, possessing a tablet press, and possessing ammunition.
Durzi faced court for a brief mention of her matter on Friday, the day after she secured police bail.
She is yet to enter pleas to 14 charges, including two counts of supplying a large commercial amount of a prohibited drug.
The pair will return to court in August.
Court reporter for the Illawarra Mercury.
