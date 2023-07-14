It's been another high-flying season for Cringila.
Second spot on the ladder with five games to play and finals all but secured. But a loss last week to Albion Park has Cringila chomping at the bit to get back in the winner's circle.
The team would love a big scalp in Saturday's IPL fixture with rivals Wollongong United in a replay of the 2022 grand final qualifier.
The Lions have already beaten United so far this season, and to avoid drawing level with them on the table with just a few rounds remaining, they will need to do it again.
"The boys are confident. We had a disappointing result against Albion Park last week which we were unfortunate not to win the game," he said.
"So the boys want to bounce back this week with a big performance and there's no better team to do it against than our bitter rivals Wollongong United.
"We just started really slow in that [Albion Park] game. We conceded early and then we were a bit behind the eight ball. Come the second half I think we put the foot down and dominated most of that second half. We were unfortunate with the result. We were happy with the way we played, it was just the result.
"So we've got to just keep doing what we're doing."
The last time the two teams played it was a great day to be a Lions fan with the 1-0 win. Simonoski said they would look to repeat that success from the match last month.
"The boys are all fired up for it. It's a local derby. We just played how we wanted to play in that game and we got the result that we wanted. But even against United a few weeks ago we weren't at our best and we got the three points.
"So hopefully on Saturday we're a bit better and get the same outcome."
Simonoski added that the mantra the team had adopted all season would continue despite the loss against the White Eagles and falling six points behind them in the race for the premiers plate. And that mantra was taking it one game at a time.
It's a formula that has worked wonders for them so far and the skipper said there was no reason to change it now.
"We just want to take it week-by-week. If the results go our way and Albion Park drop points then we'll take that but even between second, third and fourth now is closer so we just need to keep winning our games and cement our top three spot," he said.
Meanwhile in the opposition camp, United are looking to draw level with the Lions into equal second on the ladder.
It's been an up and down year for the defending premiers, but with a young team they are still in the hunt for both pieces of silverware in the league.
United defender Rene Vescio said his team would be gunning to overturn that recent result against the Lions.
"We played them a few weeks back and we felt that we should have got more out of the game last time and we were disappointed that we didn't. So we're definitely hungry to get all three points," he said.
"You can look at our season from two perspectives. One side of it is that we're Wollongong United and we should be up there for first every season. So with the inconsistencies that we've had it can be seen as disappointing. But on the other hand, we have brought in a few young boys.
"I'd say we have one of the youngest starting sides in the comp. We only had one or two players over the age of 23 the last time we played 'Crini'. So it is a great testament to a lot of the younger boys that have come through. They've really stepped up. Like the Jayden Makowski's and the Kyah Jovanovski's.
The young defender said the opponents on the weekend shared many similar traits with his side.
"The thing I like about 'Crini' is the boys I used to play with and the ones that I'm good friends with," Vescio added.
"It's good seeing them playing first grade consistently and playing good football too. And I think they're the ones that stand out in that team for them."
Kickoff for the match at Macedonia Park is 2:30pm.
Born and bred in the Illawarra, I am a passionate sports writer. Football my first love but cover all sports. Do not hesitate to contact me at jordan.warren@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
