Forget the whales putting on a show along the east coast, for 15-year-old Levi Tickner it's all about the tuna.
The Shellharbour teen has been spending his school holidays fishing off the coast, and on Monday he snagged his biggest tuna ever - a yellowfin that weighed in at around 50 kilograms.
It took 30 minutes for him to reel in the huge fish all on his own.
"It's heavy, it tires you out," he said. "Tuna fights harder than the marlins."
His huge tuna catch off Shellharbour this week is by no means the biggest fish the keen game fisher has ever reeled in.
"It's the biggest tuna I've ever caught, but it's not the biggest fish, that was a marlin that was about 100 kilograms," he said.
So what does a teen do with a massive tuna after he's caught it? He eats it of course, and Monday's catch was made into steaks and sashimi.
Levi's so dedicated to fishing that he spends a lot of his spare off the coast hoping his line will get a nibble.
"I do it as much as I can, almost every weekend and a lot during school holidays. It's everything, and it's the only thing I think about when I'm out there," he said.
It's prime time for big tuna off the coast right now, with ocean currents providing plenty of cool water and lots of bait fish for bigger species.
"We have yellowfin and bluefin tuna off the east coast of NSW, they follow the South East Australian current. The yellowfin tuna move down and around and out with it, whereas the bluefin tuna move up from southern Australia," Complete Angler Illawarra's Hayden Capobianco said.
"At this time of year they like these water temperatures and conditions and the food's there, and they like to eat.
An average yellowfin tuna is 40-50kgs, with reports of 70-80kg fish caught recently. The biggest can weigh more than 100kg.
Southern bluefin grow a little bigger, with an average size right now of 70-100kgs, with a 120kg one caught off the east coast recently.
For most anglers it's a "one man job" reeling one in, but it can take up to an hour or two at times.
While not keen to share his top fishing spots, Mr Capobianco did offer some advice.
"Make sure that all your knots are tied, double check them, good sharp hooks, trolling lures at the moment are working really well, or deeper divers or your skirted lures," he said.
"For those who don't own a boat and just want to fish around the local area off the beaches, there's plenty of Australian salmon around, a few tailor into the evening and there's some big bream in the corner of the beaches.
"There has been bluefin tuna and some yellowfin tuna caught off the rocks at Jervis Bay, down around the rock ledges out there. It is possible, it's just not common."
Breaking news journalist at the Illawarra Mercury. Email: nadine.morton@austcommunitymedia.com.au
