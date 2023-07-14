Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Latest News
Photos

Shellharbour teen's loving tuna season off Illawarra coast

Nadine Morton
By Nadine Morton
Updated July 14 2023 - 2:33pm, first published 2:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Levi Tickner, 15, with a 50 kilogram yellowfin tuna he caught off Shellharbour on Monday. Pictures supplied
Levi Tickner, 15, with a 50 kilogram yellowfin tuna he caught off Shellharbour on Monday. Pictures supplied

Forget the whales putting on a show along the east coast, for 15-year-old Levi Tickner it's all about the tuna.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nadine Morton

Nadine Morton

Senior journalist

Breaking news journalist at the Illawarra Mercury. Email: nadine.morton@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.