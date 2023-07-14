'Inevitable' milestone a long time coming for Wests skipper Mitch Porter

When Wests skipper Mitch Porter first rocked up to Parrish Park, he never imagined he'd be a 100-game Devil. These days, he can't believe it's taken so long.
Like many of his generation of Illawarra League veterans, two years of COVID, and last year's big wet, put seemingly inevitable milestones in a rare state of jeopardy.
Like fellow 2023 centurions Justin Rodrigues (Wests) and Jarrod Thompson (Collegians), it seems like Porter has been around a lot longer. That still surprises him given the circumstances in which he arrived at the club in 2014.
A mate of Devils stalwart Brad Scott, Porter was thrown on the wing under then coach Jason Ryles, finishing the season leading point-scorer and convincing the Devils brass they had to keep him.
None knew he'd be there a decade later, least of all the man himself.
"I used to travel down from Randwick every week in the beginning and I never thought I'd be getting to 100 games," Porter said.
"I was just pretty much going from year to year and just playing week to week and seeing what happened. It's probably just the last couple of years I've had it on the top of the goals list and just kept chipping away at the games.
"Every time we walk into the sheds at Parrish there's a big board with all the names. There's four names on the right that have got the 200 games, Buster (Greg Reh) Matty Clarke, Klausy Reh and Maxie Powell.
"Then there's 15 or 16 names there with the hungy, J-Rod's (Rodrigues) the most recent. Every time you go in and out you can always see it there and think 'it'd always be nice to put your name up there'.
"It's pretty good company. I don't really know anywhere else now. I used to associate it with being back home at the [Warialda] rec ground, now Sid Parrish is just a part of me."
Perhaps the only thing more surprising has been a graduation to the back row, sporadically at least. While his best exploits have come at fullback or centre, coach Pete McLeod has shifted his skipper into the halves this season.
It remains a work in progress, stalled slightly in last week's loss to Collegians where a player drain saw him shifted one spot in in the defensive line. He's determined to ensure it's a one-off.
"I think that that might be the last time I do that," he said.
"The defence isn't quite up to what it used to be and, being crook lately, I've lost a few kegs. I need all the weight I can get to handle with the big boys in there.
"I had the Dowel boys (Josh and Blake) and Blakey Phillips in front of me, big barrel-chested, and I'm just getting smashed thinking 'get me back out on the edge'.
"It's probably been a new challenge because, throughout my career, I haven't really played five-eighth that much. They say that fullback's pretty similar, but you've got a lot more responsibility [at five-eighth].
"At fullback I could just roam and pop up wherever I needed to be whenever the opportunity arose. In the halves there's a lot more responsibility and I'm still trying to get my head around it."
It's where he'll be should the Devils manage to break through for a title following defeats in the last two deciders.
They appeared odds-on through a 10-game unbeaten streak to start the year, though they've hit some wobbles the past two weeks with consecutive defeats to Thirroul and Collegians.
A Dapto side riding back-to-back wins presents a tough prospect on Saturday, with the Canaries high on confidence after seeing off Thirroul 22-18 last week.
Back-to-back hiccups have been rare in his time as a Devil, but Porter is confident there's plenty of time to build nicely into a grand final run.
"Once we get a bit lower numbers, if you're playing at 50 per cent in this comp you get found out," Porter said.
"At the start of the year at full strength, if you're at 50 per cent, you still have some individual brilliance there that can get you back and the game and come over the top.
"Once you got lower numbers and the younger boys start coming in it's a little bit different. That's why I think Pete had a bit more expectation on us older fellas that have been there for a while.
"You've got two blokes that are pretty much 100 games in the halves and we probably didn't have our best, best couple of games.
"We've spoken about that. You can't just say 'oh we'll come good at the end of the season'. There's five games for us to slowly build on so we'll just keep chipping away.
"There's no panic stations yet, but we've just addressed it and hopefully can move forward."
Sports writer. Sport is my passion, rugby league my first love.
