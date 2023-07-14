Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Latest News

Juniors secure Cup win as AFL South Coast seniors prepare for return

Joshua Bartlett
By Joshua Bartlett
Updated July 14 2023 - 3:27pm, first published 2:10pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Illawarra Storm players Harrison McDonald, Montana Doubell and Chloe Aivaliotis proudly receive the Simon Smyth Cup from AFL staff member Simon Smyth. Picture - AFL North Coast
Illawarra Storm players Harrison McDonald, Montana Doubell and Chloe Aivaliotis proudly receive the Simon Smyth Cup from AFL staff member Simon Smyth. Picture - AFL North Coast

As the region's top senior Aussie rules talent prepare to return to the field this weekend, a crop of exciting teenagers have proven that the future of the sport in the Illawarra remains in safe hands.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Joshua Bartlett

Joshua Bartlett

Sport Journalist

A sport fanatic who is keen to promote all codes in the Illawarra and abroad. Mercury's football reporter

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.