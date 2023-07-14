Experience the sounds of Coldplay, Hans Zimmer by candlelight in Wollongong

If you've ever wanted to be seated in a room set with thousands of candles like you've fallen into the music video for a '80s pop ballad, put September in your diary.
Fever's international Candlelight Concert Series will bring a lighter, a string quartet plus hits of Coldplay, Hans Zimmer and Vivaldi's Four Seasons to the Wesley Church On the Mall across two days.
Expect to hear hits like Clocks, Speed of Sound, Fix You, Wonder Woman theme plus memorable songs from movies like Gladiator, Madagascar, The Dark Knight and more.
Organisers of the Fever series said it's aimed at "democratizing access to culture" by allowing people all over the world to enjoy candlelit performances of live music played by local musicians in various stunning locations.
So far the romantic experiences have played out in more than 100 cities worldwide, including Paris, New York, Madrid, Melbourne and Sydney.
Each concert runs for 65 minutes (doors open 30 mins prior to the start time and late entry is not permitted), and suitable for ages eight and up. Those under 16 need to me accompanied by an adult. Tickets start at $25.
Vivaldi Four Seasons, Friday 15 September, 6:30pm.
Best of Hans Zimmer and more, Friday 15 September, 8:30pm.
Tribute To Coldplay, Saturday 16 September, 6:30pm and 8:30pm.
I write about arts and entertainment, plus other bits and pieces in between at the Illawarra Mercury.
