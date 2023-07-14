Time is fast running out for Warilla-Lake South Gorillas to make the semifinals and get the opportunity to defend their Group Seven rugby league title.
Injuries have decimated the Troy Grant-coached outfit, with poor-discipline also costing the Gorillas greatly this season.
Warilla have won only four games heading into their round 14 do-or-die clash against the high-flying Nowra-Bomaderry Jets at Cec Glenholmes Oval on Saturday.
With only five regular season games to be played, a loss will almost certainly spell the end of the eighth-placed Warilla's semi-final chances.
The visiting Jets, who sit in fourth-place with 17 competition points, will be desperate to keep winning to keep pace with the top-three, Gerringong Lions, Stingrays and Shellharbour Sharks.
Second-last Kiama (8 points) also can ill-afford to lose against competition heavyweights the Stingrays on Sunday at Kiama Showground.
Sixth-placed Milton-Ulladulla Bulldogs (12) will be banking on beating Albion Park-Oak Flats Eagles on Saturday, to keep pace with the fifth-placed Jamberoo Superoos (14), who host Berry-Shoalhaven Heads Magpies on the same day.
The pick of games though is Sunday's highly-anticipated showdown between Shellharbour Sharks and Gerringong Lions at Ron Costello Oval.
Wollongong born and bred. I love reporting about the Illawarra region and have been doing it for more than 20 years. I've moved into sport recently after covering the education round for the last five plus years for the Illawarra Mercury. It's been a great pleasure.
