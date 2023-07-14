It's a steep climb but Dapto skipper Troy Pieper insists the Canaries haven't lowered the bar after breathing fresh life into their finals hopes with back-to-back wins over the past fortnight.
The Canaries have proven a 40-minute side for the much of the season, having scored first and led at halftime in six of their opening eight games for just one win heading into a home showdown with Corrimal two weeks ago.
The tables turned that day, with the Cougars getting the jump early to lead at the break. It saw Pieper's side produce its best second stanza of the year to get home before making it two on the bounce with a 22-18 win over Thirroul last week.
It was the first time the Canaries have managed consecutive wins through coach Blake Wallace's two seasons in charge, with Pieper saying his side haven't shifted the finals goalposts as the campaign hits the final stretch.
"One hundred per cent," Pieper said when asked if finals was still within reach.
"Wally (Wallace) drums it into us every weekend. He's one of the most positive blokes you'll ever come across and, even after every loss, he'll still find a positive in it and he's still driving it, a hundred per cent, that we can make the finals.
"It is a steep mountain, but we've just got to take every game as one we've got to win and hope some results go away. We're still very, very confident that we can make a run at it and worry few of these top teams, no doubt.
"We'd love to come in and knock a few of them off, especially leading into the finals. We've got the side, we've got the talent, it's just that 80-minute performance, which has been letting us down at the start of the season.
"Hopefully we can now start putting it in together and we can make a run at the finals. It'd be some sort of fairytale if we could get there and make it to the big dance, which we're more than confident we can. We've got a lot of belief in the camp at the moment."
Ironically, having been second-half faders all year, Pieper feels a stirring effort in the second stanza to reel in the Cougars could actually prove the season-turning effort given the win over the Butchers that followed.
"I was sort of joking around a little bit saying where the 'Gold Coast Canaries' because that's how it felt, they're sort of similar to how we've been playing," Pieper said.
"We were a one-half side, which was very frustrating because we had been putting in the work, we just weren't seeing the results on the field.
"Just being so close all year, it was really good to finally get one of the wins over the top sides [last week] because we knew we weren't far off and we knew we'd been building towards that big win.
"The win over Corrimal probably made us believe that we can be in a difficult position at halftime and still get the win. They kicked the ahead on us but we were always confident if we just stuck to it we could grind them back.
"Then on the weekend, we knew we if we put in an 80-minute performance and played our style of footy we could get the result after being 14-all at halftime."
While a late capitulation that cost them victory against De La Salle three weeks ago remains the Canaries most disappointing result, letting slip a commanding position against Wests at Parrish Park in round one is a close second.
It makes Saturday's return to the venue an enticing one for the skipper.
"That was definitely one that got away from us," Pieper said.
"There's no better thing being a Dapto boy than going to Parrish Park against Wests and getting the two points because it's been a tough old place for us lately.
"It's one of the oldest biggest rivalries and Wally's drumming that into us, so we're really confident we can go there and get the scalp there. They've lost two in a row now so they would be feeling a little bit nervous and they would see us on two wins.
"We're more than confident we can go out there and give them a go."
Sports writer. Sport is my passion, rugby league my first love.
