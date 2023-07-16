A statewide report by the NSW government recommended Wollongong Hospital lose its status as a primary allocation centre for junior doctors.
The report found a lack of training and supervision for junior RMO's (doctors) had been identified as a reason for disenchantment with the hospital system.
The report said "the region has long been a concern'.
"As a primary allocation centre Illawarra is the least attractive to resident staff," the report said.
Chief health officer Dr Sue Morey said there was a perception graduates would not receive adequate training in the Illawarra.
"I guess the residents (junior doctors) have been voting with their feet. As I understand, there were 45 senior RMOs at the beginning of the year and now there are only 30," she said.
The report offered up solutions including bringing GPs back into the hospital system.
In other news Townsend Tennis Centre at Figtree was set to go under the hammer. The property was being sold with six cement tennis courts which netted $1000 a week.
