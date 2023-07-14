It was double trouble 17 times over for special care nurses at Wollongong Hospital in July 1988.
Everywhere the nurses looked there was another set of twins including the Curran twins, the Rutherfurd's, the Delli Fiori and the Murphy twins.
Since May 17 sets of twins have been born at the hospital.
"Who's counting," sister Betty Southwell joked. Donna Woodhouse of Balarang gave birth to the Mitchell and Gavin on Monday, July 11 and when she heard about the other babies she said: "Thank God I'm not the only stupid one."
"There must have been something in the water last year," she added.
In other news Fairy Meadow was on the up and up after the $1.2m join purchase of the Southline drive-in site.
The northern distributor and off-campus growth of the University of Wollongong were deemed indicators for Fairy Meadow's boom. The distributor was predicted to take 30,000 cars off the Princes Highway.
The Southline's last screening was in March 1984.
The Illawarra Mercury takes a look back in our archives every day of the week. If there's a story from the past we should revisit, let us know at news@illawarramercury.com.au
