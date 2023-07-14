Illawarra Mercury
Wollongong Hospital's twin boom in the 1980s

Updated July 14 2023 - 4:46pm, first published 3:00pm
Mothers Kaylene Curran (left front) and Lorraine Murphy show off their new babies in July 1988.
Looking back on Saturday, July 15, 1988

It was double trouble 17 times over for special care nurses at Wollongong Hospital in July 1988.

