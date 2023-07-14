There's concerns the $8 million wage bungle will extend to nearly all staff of the University of Wollongong.
The uni revealed on Thursday they had shortchanged around 6000 staff of wages relating to shift penalties, long service leave accrual, leave deductions and exit payments, and had "self-reported" the problem to authorities.
UOW said at this stage it only affected professional casual and part-time staff (like student support and administration roles), dating back to 2016, but the National Tertiary Education Union believes this is just the "calm before the storm".
NTEU branch vice president academic Andrew Whelan estimated UOW to employ a total of around 6000 in Wollongong at present, and believed once auditors go through the data more sectors of employees will be entangled in the "bungle".
The Mercury understands no specific emails have been sent to individuals about how much money they are owed, something Mr Whelan expected would happen in months to come.
"It's to do with incorrect interpretations of previous enterprise agreements," he said.
"They were systematically misinterpreting their own enterprise agreements that they have signed and then underpaying people for years at a time over at least two agreements."
Mr Whelan stressed the miscalculations were nothing to do with staff ticking the wrong box on their pay forms, but rather is was from the payroll end.
It is expected to be an "uneven spread" if money owed, so one person may be owed $10 while another could be $3010.
UOW has enlisted multinational accounting firm KPMG for a remediation process, though Mr Whelan said the union wants to know exactly what they will be auditing for transparency.
"There have been a number of irregularities to do with people's pay over the last few years at UOW," he said.
"The union is aware of and brings to the attention of management under payments, including at least one of the kinds that they have caught here.
"But that only happens if a member brings us a particular case where they notice it ... we're also aware of other ones that they haven't yet gotten into."
Former staff are being encouraged to register their current contact details through an online form.
At this stage, UOW state the issue affects:
Reading this on mobile web? Download our news app. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you alerts for breaking news as it happens. Download in the Apple Store or Google Play.
The University of Wollongong (UOW) has identified and is actively addressing pay inconsistencies that have impacted some of our current and former staff members. While we continue to assess the issue, these pay errors mainly affect casual professional staff.
The University deeply appreciates the dedication and contributions of our staff, who play an integral role in the success of our University. On behalf of UOW, I apologise to those affected by these payment issues and for any disruption caused.
The University has self-reported this matter to the Fair Work Ombudsman (FWO), and the Tertiary Education Quality and Standards Agency (TEQSA) and is committed to co-operating with regulatory authorities, as we undertake a comprehensive and transparent remediation process that will fully reimburse affected staff members.
While we're still determining the exact extent of underpayment, our current estimates suggest approximately 6,000 current and former staff members are affected and the remediation payments to staff could cost the University around $8M.
The University is engaging an independent external auditor to determine accurately the period in which underpayments occurred, the quantum of any underpayments, and the methodology of remediation.
The remediation process will involve rigorous efforts to identify, assess, and rectify underpayments for those affected. We anticipate remediation will span six to twelve months.
Affected staff will be contacted directly with personalised communications, clearly laying out a full repayment amount, and when to expect payment. Staff will receive comprehensive support and ongoing communications throughout the remediation process.
UOW has taken steps to implement measures to enhance systems and processes to prevent these issues happening in the future. New checks and balances are being added to the payroll system, alongside updated guidance for staff managing payments.
UOW's financial position is steadily recovering, following the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic. We are committed and able to fund remediation without curtailing normal University operations.
- Vice-Chancellor, Professor Patricia Davidson.
I write about arts and entertainment, plus other bits and pieces in between at the Illawarra Mercury.
I write about arts and entertainment, plus other bits and pieces in between at the Illawarra Mercury.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.