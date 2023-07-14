When the standout candidate is hiding in plain sight

Person who does job is replaced by another person who does job.
Sound like news to you? Hmmm, not sure.
But that's what we were deluged with this morning when Reserve Bank governor Dr Philip Lowe's replacement was named.
Turns out Dr Phil was replaced by ... wait for it, a woman. GASP!
Or as AAP, on the Illawarra Mercury's website, staggeringly headlined it: 'Country girl' elevated to vital national economic role.
Turns out Ms Bullock once referred to herself as a "country girl", so that will stick forever now.
But so will the fact that she'll makes history when she takes up one of the biggest jobs in the 'city' as Reserve Bank governor in September.
"I want to be inclusive, welcoming and make a level playing field upon which everyone can contribute," Ms Bullock said. "And I think I bring that from my country upbringing."
There's that word again! Seems like country people can dream of equality, too (written in sarcasm font) - who knew?
But let's actually remove the "country" tag, and the "gender" tag. What have we got?
The person who was the Reserve Bank of Australia's deputy governor for the past year has been promoted - to governor. Excellent, we're sorted.
Elsewhere this may be known as succession planning.
And speaking of stepping into footsteps, how about Damien Leith's son Jagger?
He wants to have a chart-topping song one day, just like his Australian Idol dad Damien. And that quest continued today - when his new single was released.
The 16-year-and his bestie Chelsea Kokden, who first met at Wollongong High School of the Performing Arts, recorded the song in Jagger's home studio.
And if that's not homegrown enough, there's a gorgeous backstory about how the song evolved.
Onetime sports reporter, chief-of-staff, editor and national digital news editor. Email me: janine.graham@austcommunitymedia.com.au
