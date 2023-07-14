Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Latest News

When the standout candidate is hiding in plain sight

Janine Graham
By Janine Graham
Updated July 14 2023 - 5:40pm, first published 4:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A candidate or an exercise in succession planning?
A candidate or an exercise in succession planning?

Person who does job is replaced by another person who does job.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Janine Graham

Janine Graham

Illawarra Mercury Deputy Editor

Onetime sports reporter, chief-of-staff, editor and national digital news editor. Email me: janine.graham@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.