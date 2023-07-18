Introducing your local BMW dealer Advertising Feature

The South Coast BMW Motorrad team are passionate about helping you find and maintain your dream bike. Pictures supplied

An exciting experience awaits you at the new South Coast BMW Motorrad facility.

South Coast BMW, one of the many branches that are a part of the 4K Automotive group are now taking on board South Coast BMW Motorrad - a motorcycle brand.

As the Illawarra's local BMW dealer, they feature a range of new and pre-owned BMW models including M Performance, fully electric and plug in hybrids.

Their fully equipped BMW workshop is ready to maintain your ultimate driving machine.



Now inhabiting BMW's motorcycle brand, they offer urban, adventure and sport bikes suited to all different lifestyles.

South Coast BMW has been a part of the 4K Automotive group, formerly Clintons Motor Group (established in 1945), for seven years and counting.



In May, South Coast BMW Motorrad was officially welcomed into 4K Automotive. The family owned automotive group's locations span the Southern and South-West Sydney regions.



These dealerships include Clintons Toyota, Lexus of Macarthur, Macarthur BMW, Macarthur BMW Motorrad, Clintons RV, Avida Shoalhaven Service, Noble Toyota, Noble Volkswagen, and Macarthur Prestige Bodyshop.

General manager of South Coast BMW, Rob Gimbert, said he is excited to have the dealership introduce the BMW Motorrad brand to the Illawarra region.



"We go above and beyond to ensure that every aspect of our customers' experience is nothing short of exceptional," Rob said.

From finance to genuine BMW parts and accessories, service and maintenance of the vehicle, they have you covered with utmost satisfaction in mind.



With a team of BMW-certified service technicians and sales executives, the dealership is passionate about delivering a personalised experience. They are keen to demonstrate the true value of being a BMW owner.

South Coast BMW Motorrad is excited to engage with not only riders, but fans of the motorcycle brands.



"Our motivation is to find your dream bike and make life a ride," Rob said.

The South Coast BMW Motorrad team takes pride in bringing the ultimate riding experience to bike enthusiasts.



From dynamic sport bikes to versatile adventure machines, their showroom showcases the latest BMW motorcycle models renowned for their unrivalled performance and iconic design.



South Coast BMW Motorrad is ready to bring the thrill of riding to this growing community of passionate riders.



It is time to unleash your spirit of adventure on two wheels on the breathtaking landscapes of Wollongong.



South Coast BMW Motorrad aspire to eventually become the leading destination for motorcycles in the local area.

"Exciting changes are underway, we cannot wait to offer a fresh showroom experience to our current and future customers," Rob said.

South Coast BMW is currently at a temporary site on the corner of Burelli and Corrimal Streets in Wollongong.



However, a bigger and better state of the art facility is coming, with the new site currently under construction.

A trusted regional dealer, South Coast BMW, is now offering both BMW vehicles and motorcycles to the Illawarra and Southern Highlands communities.

