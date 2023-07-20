Monitoring system offers 24/7 support Advertising Feature

SentiCare monitors the health, safety and wellbeing of vulnerable loved ones living at home. Picture Shutterstock

When you have an elderly loved one living in their own home, you want them to be safe and supported - particularly when you can't be there.



Thanks to SentiCare, there are now independent living solutions available that monitor the health, safety and wellbeing of participants around the clock.

It's founder Eddy De Gabriele's deep passion, energy, experience and knowledge of the industry goes back to 1989 when he created the multiple award winning Edmen Group, which included a community staffing service supporting disabled people in group homes across Australia.



Eddy achieved great success with the Edmen Model, resulting in Eddy being awarded the Illawarra Business Person of the Year on multiple occasions.

In 2016, the Edmen Group was acquired by a large Health Support Services Company and soon after, Eddy designed a technology based stay at home service for elderly people in the community.



It combined support care with technology-based systems through live remote monitoring to support elderly people who simply wanted to stay in their own homes and not go into an aged care facility earlier than needed.

In 2020, after three years of research and extensive testing Eddy finalised and launched SentiCare Pty Ltd; his stay at home technology based model.

SentiCare's 24/7 live monitoring ensures the safety, wellbeing, dignity and happiness of users with immediate intervention to support the independence and dignity of our elderly loved ones residing in their own homes or in an independent living environment.

Eddy's passion has now delivered this unique service partnering with trusted technology providers, emergency services and other care service providers.

So, if you or your loved one is elderly, physically restricted and has some minor difficulties 'remembering things', let SentiCare provide you or your loved one, with this new way of supporting elderly people in their own home.

So, what is this new model for providing you or your loved one with support in your own home?

Simply, SentiCare installs specially proven and tested technology that provides live 24/7 monitoring (bathroom privacy assured) and controls many appliances, i.e. the front door, oven, kitchen taps and automatic medication dispensing.



Specially trained SentiCare staff monitor all movements in the home to help the elderly live and stay safe, live independently allowing for some 'forgetful' moments, have their own 'virtual assistant carer' 24/7 with SentiCare staff who can communicate with that elderly person immediately and anytime an incident occurs.

This ensures family members, emergency services and all others are quickly contacted and mobilised, and SentiCare management and staff can intervene immediately to address any incident e.g. a fall, a health event, a medication incident, an oven left on etc to ensure fast appropriate action before it becomes dangerous and life threatening.