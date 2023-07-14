Julie Porter knows her heart will be beating faster than most of the 80,000+ watching the Matildas open their FIFA Women's World Cup campaign later this week.
But unlike all but about 200 others expected in the Sydney stadium, Julie knows exactly how it feels - she is Matilda No.20.
The Thirroul junior, who played with the boys until she wasn't allowed to in the 1970s, was first named in an Australian team in 1980 and went on to earn 19 caps.
Times were very different and, as there was no financial support, the team didn't ever actually play a game.
A year later though, Julie and the national women's football team ventured all the way to New Zealand. The support was staggering - if you call an Umbro tracksuit staggering.
"But then the night before we flew out, Dunlop came good with a pair of joggers each for us," Julie recalled.
"KT26s - oh, they were the bomb at the time."
And that was it.
It didn't make much difference to Julie who, as the Illawarra's first women's footballer to wear green and gold, was used to making her own way as the only non-city-based player.
She fondly remembers the efforts of her first coach at Bulli, Max Shaw.
"He managed to get a team from Wollongong into a Friday night comp in Sydney and we won it. After that, they took us more seriously.
"He's the reason I got into it."
As for structured support, there was none. Instead, Julie's teammates helped the centre forward carry a blanket through the crowd at matches in the hope people would lob in some money.
"As embarrassing as it was, people were more than generous and I did get funding."
Do not think for a minute Julie and her teammates of four decades ago feel hard done by - quite the opposite.
"We created the footsteps for today's squad, we know that and we're OK with it."
It took Julie more than 30 years to receive her official Australian cap, but that happened at JJ Kelly Park six years ago.
Then, last year, Football South Coast introduced the Julie Porter Cup, a tournament for Illawarra's Division 1 women's teams.
Those two experiences plus the unexpected joy of lapping up a World Cup - on home soil has Julie counting the days.
Football Australia invited all the women who have worn the green and gold to watch the Matildas 2023 World Cup campaign - and that starts against Ireland at Stadium Australia on Thursday.
"A lot of ladies are flying in from all over the country," Julie said. "We have a meet and greet with the squad before the game.
"For this to happen in Australia means I can die a happy woman."
And, wouldn't you know it, all the trailblazers will receive a show bag of sorts - and it'll include a special hoodie.
Onetime sports reporter, chief-of-staff, editor and national digital news editor. Email me: janine.graham@austcommunitymedia.com.au
