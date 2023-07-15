In two weeks since Wollongong's Yes campaign was officially launched, more than 160 volunteers have signed up to convince residents to vote to give Indigenous Australians recognition in the constitution.
Meeting on Saturday to discuss how they'll mobilise a grassroots campaign between now and the voice referendum, the group was made up of Indigenous and non-Indigenous residents of all ages from across the city.
If passed, the referendum will also give Indigenous people a voice to advise parliament on issues of relevance to First Nation's people.
Retired lawyer and Thirroul resident John Corker, lived in Alice Springs for 10 years working with Aboriginal Legal Aid and the Central Australian Aboriginal Media Association, will coordinate the local campaign and said people could expect to see volunteers out and about across the region.
"We'll be coordinating events and activities, market stalls, people outside shopping centres, putting up signs and corflutes in prominent places,"
"It's just like an election, where everyone has to vote and there'll be people on all the polling booths."
He said he had already spent time speaking to people about what the constitutional change would mean, and was keen to have open conversations and address the many misconceptions about what a voice to parliament would do.
"I was in the mall and one woman came up to me and said 'I think I should vote yes, but people have said to me that they'll be able to take my house'," Mr Corker said.
"I told her 'there's quite a lot of fear out there but I can dissuade you of all of that, because the constitutional change will simply say that the voice may make representations, and it has no power to directly change decisions or do anything directly on its own'.
"I want people to know that this just a strong, new policy voice into better policy making for Aboriginal people, and all Australians should benefit from that."
He noted there were already other bodies - like the Productivity Commission, for instance - which could make recommendations to parliament, but that the elected politicians were then able to decide whether to act.
Mr Corker said he had yet to hear of an organised No campaign in Wollongong or other parts of the Illawarra.
The others who met at North Beach on Saturday to map out the YES campaign strategy all had different reasons for signing up to be a volunteer.
"Put simply, I think it's the right thing to do," Corrimal's Adrian Stewart said.
"I think it's a great idea to give indigenous people a way to, to make recommendations to the government, to improve their lives."
Bulli resident Karleen Dumbrell said her background in health care made her passionate about giving equal access to medical care and quality of life.
"I've been asked by Aboriginal people join in this change that I think fundamentally will help Australia move forward and be a less racist country in the future," she said.
Keiraville's George Takacs said the referendum would a straightforward way of making sure the government could hear form and listen to Indigenous people.
"In 1967, the Australian people gave the federal government the power to make laws for Aboriginal people, and all we have to do with this referendum basically is say before you exercise those powers, listen to those people that you're making those laws for," he said.
While the date for the referendum is yet to be set, the authorised Yes and No cases will be published on the AEC website this week.
Electoral Commissioner Tom Rogers said each case will be published in separate, unedited, and unformatted documents, exactly as they have been received by the deadline.
"Whatever we have received will be published the very next day, in order to provide visibility to voters," he said
"Our role here is as a post-box only and this impending raw publication of each authorised case is the first aspect of our independent delivery role."
For more than a decade, I've helped the Illawarra Mercury set the news agenda across the region. Currently I'm the paper's health reporter - covering the stories of Illawarra workers and residents in the wake of a global pandemic and at a time where our health systems are stretched to the limit.
