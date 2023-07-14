Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Latest News

Get loud: Matildas star Caitlin Foord wants more noise from record crowds

By Shayne Hope
Updated July 15 2023 - 9:00am, first published 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Caitlin Foord has called for Australia's fans at the Wolrd Cup to make more noise for the Matildas. (James Ross/AAP PHOTOS)
Caitlin Foord has called for Australia's fans at the Wolrd Cup to make more noise for the Matildas. (James Ross/AAP PHOTOS)

Matildas star Caitlin Foord has urged Australian supporters to turn up the volume in an effort to drive their side to Women's World Cup glory on home soil.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.