The similarity to her home town Newcastle was one of the reasons Bobbi Law chose to join St George Illawarra Dragons NRLW side this season.
Next Saturday Law and the Dragons will head to Newcastle to take on the Knights in their NRLW season opener.
"It's going to be an interesting first game against Newcastle.
"I'm gonna have all my family there so I'm gonna feel the love from them, maybe not the love from the girls on the field, but you know what, it's all for the good of the game and I'm looking forward to visiting Newcastle our first game," she said.
Law is among a host of new players coach Jamie Soward has brought in to replace a mass exodus of incumbent Jillaroos talent who have joined other clubs, headlined by Emma Tonegato, Rachel Pearson, Keeley Davis and Kezie Apps.
Read more: McGregor is excited about halves pairing
Law comes to the Dragons after starting her NRLW journey at the Sydney Roosters before joining hometown club Newcastle for their inaugural campaign in 2021.
The following year Law was in the Knights side which beat Parramatta 32-12 in the NRLW grand final.
She joined St George Illawarra in April this year.
Speaking earlier in the pre-season, Law said she was enjoying working with Soward and her time at the club.
"It's been really good, it's been smooth sailing coming down here from Newcastle. It's very similar to Newcastle, I'm really loving my time here," she said.
"We've ripped in the last few weeks now. We're week three in and we're definitely building something special here."
The 26-year-old said she made the move to Wollongong for a change of scenery and to work under Dragons' coach Soward.
"When we had our first chat, I rang my mum straight after and I was like, there's something about Sowie that makes me really want to be coached under him and be a part of this club," Law said.
"It's all changed for me, but in a good way. I'm really thriving down here.
"I want to win a premiership here with the Red V. That's my goal and I know that is the goal of the team.
"Personally I want to play good footy week in week out."
The talented outside back, who can also play five-eighth, added she was excited about the new and expanded NRLW season.
There are 10 teams competing this year.
"It's a great thing for women's rugby league. There's genuine pathways now all the way from grassroots to Tarsha Gale into Harvey Norman and now into the NRLW.
"It's big things for the women's game and to be a part of it is really special."
Our news app has had a makeover, making it faster and giving you access to even more great content.
Download The Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store and Google Play
Wollongong born and bred. I love reporting about the Illawarra region and have been doing it for more than 20 years. I've moved into sport recently after covering the education round for the last five plus years for the Illawarra Mercury. It's been a great pleasure.
Wollongong born and bred. I love reporting about the Illawarra region and have been doing it for more than 20 years. I've moved into sport recently after covering the education round for the last five plus years for the Illawarra Mercury. It's been a great pleasure.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.