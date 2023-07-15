The hype for the FIFA Women's World Cup is real. Make no mistake.
Not just for the players taking part, but for the next generation of football lovers who are preparing to see their favourite players in the flesh.
A number of girls at Russell Vale JFC cannot wait to get to Sydney on Thursday to watch the Cup opener against Ireland.
Watching their favourite players on TV is something, but being able to see their heroes in the flesh will be something they will cherish forever.
"My favourite player is Ellie Carpenter because she has my name and she's a defender like me," young Eleanor Hunter said.
Whilst for Eleanor's sister Sophie and Imogen, as well as Tiffany and Holly Ward, there was one player they were just chomping at the bit to see.
"Sam Kerr" was the unanimous name spoken when asked who they were most excited about seeing up close and personal.
"She just scores a lot of goals, she's the best," Holly Ward said.
They also mentioned their eagerness to watch Warilla junior Caitlin Foord up close and personal.
After watching the Matildas' 1-0 win against France on Friday evening, they said that the Matildas would not only be winning the opener, but would be going on to win the whole thing in a few bold predictions.
"I'm really excited because I really want them to win," Tiffany Hunter said.
"They're going to win against Ireland and Sam Kerr, Hayley Raso, Mary Fowler and Cortnee Vine are going to score," the group of girls said.
When asked who was going to win the Cup, the response was unequivocally "Australia".
Russell Vale have been preparing for this Women's World Cup for sometime. Earlier this year, the South Coast community rallied behind the club earlier this year for the first ever all female football day.
Earlier in the year Russell Vale FC's female co-ordinator Dona Ward said her club was one of the smallest in the region but had one of the highest participation rates for women and girls.
"Over the past couple of years, we've grown our numbers, particularly female participation numbers. About 45 per cent of our registrations are female and we nearly have a female team in every group, from under-8s up to our women's teams," she said.
"Russell Vale have built our female participation through committee members, with 60 per cent of our committee being female."
Born and bred in the Illawarra, I am a passionate sports writer. Football my first love but cover all sports. Do not hesitate to contact me at jordan.warren@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
