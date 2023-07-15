Energetic Lions take down 10-man United in fiery Premier League clash

Cringila have responded in style to last week's defeat to Albion Park by prevailing in a feisty Macedonian derby with Wollongong United on Saturday.
In one of the most anticipated Premier League clashes of the year, Lions captain Peter Simonoski and Michael Mendes finding the back of the net at Macedonia Park.
Conversely, United had their opportunities but struggled to capitalise, with their fortunes further hampered by skipper Danny Lazarevski being sent off around the one-hour mark.
The victory keeps Cringila's hopes alive in their bid to claim this year's premiership. It also came eight days after the side fell 2-1 to competition leaders the White Eagles.
"We were all pumped up for today and knew it was an important game after dropping points last week. We were great across the board and had great coaching as well," Lions forward Anthony Krsteski told the Mercury.
"Last week was a tough pill to swallow, but it's just what can happen when you play soccer. But it was a great response today, we were hungry, had a clean sheet and scored two goals, and dominated the game. You can't ask for any more.
"Besides last week, this was our biggest game of the season to date, so to have one of our better games is obviously what you want."
United looked positive in the early stages, with Kyah Jonovski getting in behind the Lions defence before being denied by Cringila gloveman Nikola Ristevki.
However, it was the visitors who got on the board first in the sixth minute, with Simonoski coolly slotting the ball into the back of the net.
United continued to move the ball forward and had the better of the opportunities in the next 20 minutes, including when Bailey Babarovski hit the post before the ball bounced away. With five minutes left in the half, United's Thomas Darjani found himself on-on-one with Ristevski, but he couldn't beat the gloveman.
However, the Lions maintained their 1-0 lead at the break.
It was all Cringila in the early stages of the second half, with Simonoski and Stefan Dimoski peppering the goals.
However, their persistence paid off seven minutes into the half when, from a Simonoski cross, the ball fell at Michael Mendes's feet and he made no mistake as the Lions led 2-0.
A huge turning point came about 10 minutes later when received a yellow card, and then a subsequent red card for dissent towards the referee. On the other hand, Cringila continued to press hard during the second stanza, with Simonoski missing a couple of opportunities to extend their lead.
The Lions continued to attack in the dying stages, but had to settle for the two-goal margin by the full-time whistle.
