Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Latest News
Updated

Illawarra rugby juggernaut Shoalhaven makes it 12 straight wins with Uni rout

Agron Latifi
By Agron Latifi
Updated July 15 2023 - 6:54pm, first published 6:11pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

It was just another day at the office for reigning Illawarra District Rugby Union premiers Shoalhaven at Uni Oval on Saturday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Agron Latifi

Agron Latifi

Sports Reporter

Wollongong born and bred. I love reporting about the Illawarra region and have been doing it for more than 20 years. I've moved into sport recently after covering the education round for the last five plus years for the Illawarra Mercury. It's been a great pleasure.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.