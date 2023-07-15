Illawarra rugby juggernaut Shoalhaven makes it 12 straight wins with Uni rout

It was just another day at the office for reigning Illawarra District Rugby Union premiers Shoalhaven at Uni Oval on Saturday.
Shoals cruised to an expected 41-7 victory over the much-improved University and in the process picked up their 12th win on the trot.
The runaway leaders have yet to lose this season and their latest victory over the Mallee Bulls means Shoalhaven have now won their past 18 competitive fixtures, including last year's grand final triumph over Avondale.
They weren't at their best on Saturday but Will Miller's team never looked like losing despite the home side taking a 7-5 lead early in the first half.
In the end though Shoals outscored their game opponents seven tries to one, albeit a great solo effort to powerful Uni No 5 Mitch Bell.
Uni though were fortunate they only had to contend with two of the three Brandon brothers, with competition leading try scorer and point-scorer Mark Brandon away on Country representative duties.
The youngest sibling missed the 100th first-grade game of his brother Keiran Brandon, who celebrated the milestone occasion with six-points, courtesy of three success ful conversion attempts.
Shoalhaven went to the half-time break 24-7 ahead thanks to tries to skipper George Miller, Harri Hibbs, Jett Fraser and winger Brayden Walsh, who was making his first-grade starting debut.
Shoals also gave a starting debut to hooker Zach Whiteman.
There was a long halftime delay as a Uni player was treated for concussion and a spinal injury.
The player was transported to hospital by ambulance.
When play resumed in the second half both teams struggled to get anything going early but it wasn't long before the premiers clicked into gear with tries to Jack Watts, player-coach Will Miller and perhaps the best try of the game to Lachlan Hennessy, to secure another notch on their belt.
Despite the loss Uni coach Simon Hackett was proud of his team's performance against the champion Shoalhaven outfit.
"I thought we played well. They're a champion team. They've not been in two seasons or 18 games, whatever it is, so I was very happy with how we performed," he said.
"We are a young team. The biggest thing for me was the performance we put in, which I thought was very good.
"Once we lost our No 8, who is nearly 40, our pack went down to the age of 23.
"You just don't have the experience to play that style of team.
"I'm immensely proud, the boys did really well. We've gone from a 90-0 drubbing to that, I'll take that as a victory all day."
Hackett confirmed one of his players suffered a spinal injury after an accidental head clash with one of his team-mates.
"We took our time with him on the field and we got him to the bench and he went to sit down and was dizzy, collapsed backwards and couldn't move," he said.
"We took all precautions and he will be looked after by the appropriate people at hospital.
"It was scary to see but it was dealt with very well. The referees did a great job handling it and managing it.
"Credit also to Shoalhaven they didn't rush and allowed what needed to happen, happen.
"Everyone was looked after well and he is in the best place now."
Shoals player-coach Will Miller also praised Uni on their performance.
"They were a lot better this time around. I think they got a few new players, especially more mature players there from last time which really good to see," he said.
"They were pretty tough all game and they probably played field position a lot better.
"Their fullback [Jack Hannaford] kicked really well and didn't let the ball find grass in behind.
"it's a good win for us after last week's game against Avondale."
In the other matches on Saturday, Campbelltown Harlequins beat Camden 53-40 and Kiama downed Bowral 47-10.
Wollongong born and bred. I love reporting about the Illawarra region and have been doing it for more than 20 years. I've moved into sport recently after covering the education round for the last five plus years for the Illawarra Mercury. It's been a great pleasure.
