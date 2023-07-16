The Sunday Round-Up

Shoalhaven 41 def. University 7
It was just another day at the office for reigning Illawarra District Rugby Union premiers Shoalhaven at Uni Oval on Saturday.
Shoals cruised to an expected 41-7 victory over the much-improved University and in the process picked up their 12th win on the trot.
The runaway leaders have yet to lose this season and their latest victory over the Mallee Bulls means Shoalhaven have now won their past 18 competitive fixtures, including last year's grand final triumph over Avondale.
They weren't at their best on Saturday but Will Miller's team never looked like losing despite the home side taking a 7-5 lead early in the first half.
In the end though Shoals outscored their game opponents seven tries to one, albeit a great solo effort to powerful Uni No 5 Mitch Bell.
Uni though were fortunate they only had to contend with two of the three Brandon brothers, with competition leading try scorer and point-scorer Mark Brandon away on Country representative duties.
The youngest sibling missed the 100th first-grade game of his brother Keiran Brandon, who celebrated the milestone occasion with six-points, courtesy of three successful conversion attempts. FULL STORY
Campbelltown Harlequins 53 def. Camden 40
Kiama 47 def. Bowral 10
Avondale 28 def. Tech Waratahs (forfeit)
"We're coming. You can print that in big letters too."
That was the crystal-clear assessment of Dapto coach Blake Wallace following the Canaries 32-30 win over Wests at Parrish Park on Saturday.
The Canaries led 22-4 at halftime but were staring down the barrel of yet another second-half fade-out when the Devils ran in four tries in the 13 minutes after the break.
It saw the hosts draw within four points before tries to Pita Godinet and Luke Penny gave them what looked a match-winning lead, only for the Devils to get back within two with seven minutes to play.
The Canaries looked at long odds to keep the Devils out when Penny was dispatched to sin-bin two minutes later, but found something down the stretch to hold on for their third win on the trot.
After being written off as finals contenders by all and sundry following a 1-7 start to the year, the Canaries now sit just one win adrift of fourth-placed Thirroul with four games to play.
Wallace was unequivocal when asked if it was the beginning of a finals push down the home stretch of the season.
"I'm not here to give you a cliched answer and 'oh, we hope to make it', we're coming," Wallace said.
"That's the reality. People doubt you all that kind of stuff, but know what we can do and we're starting to prove it to the rest of the competition. FULL STORY
Shellharbour Sharks 14 def. Gerringong Lions 12
Shellharbour Sharks players have put an emotional week behind them with a thrilling 14-12 victory over Gerringong Lions at Ron Costello Oval on Sunday.
The match lived up to its blockbuster billing, with the Sharks needing a Jacob Seabrook penalty goal from 42 metres out three minutes from full-time to secure their eighth straight win.
There wasn't a struck match between the two Group Seven rugby league heavyweights for most of the 80 minutes but it was the home team Shellharbour which raced out to a 10-0 lead midway through the first half courtesy of tries to second-rower Donte Efaraimo and skipper James Ralphs.
Ralphs try came after a brilliant short ball from Emanuel Sultana, with the five-eighth also playing a part in the opening try, with his Matt Burton inspired kick leading to Efaraimo crossing over.
As the half wore on the Lions got more field position in the Sharks half and deservedly crossed for a try through Jake Taylor, who duly converted his four-pointer, to see Shellharbour head to the sheds with a 12-6 lead.
The second half was just as tough and close, with neither side giving an inch.
Gerringong though were the only team to score a try, with prop Alexander Weir barging over to reduce the deficit to just two points.
Taylor kicked his own penalty goal from 40 metres out to level the scores before Seabrook kicked his own match-winning goal.
Milton-Ulladulla Bulldogs 42 def. Albion Park-Oak Flats Eagles 18
Berry-Shoalhaven Heads Magpies 24 def. Jamberoo Superoos 20
Cringila 2 def. Wollongong United 0
Cringila have responded in style to last week's defeat to Albion Park by prevailing in a feisty Macedonian derby with Wollongong United on Saturday.
In one of the most anticipated Premier League clashes of the year, the Lions claimed a 2-0 win, with captain Peter Simonoski and Michael Mendes finding the back of the net at Macedonia Park.
Conversely, United had their opportunities but struggled to capitalise, with their fortunes further hampered by skipper Danny Lazarevski being sent off around the one-hour mark.
The victory keeps Cringila's hopes alive in their bid to claim this year's premiership. It also came eight days after the side fell 2-1 to competition leaders the White Eagles.
"We were all pumped up for today and knew it was an important game after dropping points last week. We were great across the board and had great coaching as well," Lions forward Anthony Krsteski told the Mercury.
"Last week was a tough pill to swallow, but it's just what can happen when you play soccer. But it was a great response today, we were hungry, had a clean sheet and scored two goals, and dominated the game. You can't ask for any more."
Wollongong Olympic 8 def. Bellambi 0
Albion Park 3 def. Bulli 1
Coniston 5 def. South Coast United 0
Tarrawanna 1 def. Helensburgh 0
Port Kembla 5 def. Corrimal 0
Wolves 2 def. NWS Spirit 1
Wolves coach David Carney has praised Takumi Ofuka following his side's 2-1 win against NWS Spirit, saying his winger can make it to the A-League if he wanted to.
The former Tarrawanna IPL product was a star for the Wolves in their 2-1 win against the Spirit on Sunday at Albert Butler Park where he netted a double with goals on either side of half time.
Following the match, Carney - a former Socceroo and A-League winner himself - said the sky was the limit for Okuka.
"I honestly think he can go to the next level," he said.
"I think he can go A-League. He's only young but he just keeps getting better and better. Credit to [former Socceroo and Tarrawanna coach] Scott Chipperfield. He's the one that put him onto us and he's improving every time."
Speaking on the match against Spirit, he said the first half was not up to his standard but was happy with how his team responded.
"That first half was probably one of the worst we've played all year. All the boys new it to. I'll praise them when they need to be praised but I gave it to them at half time which they all knew.
"But the second half was great with the grit and determination. They're a real physical side too with a lot of height. But I think in intensity and dominance we were stronger and deserved to win anyway."
Northern Districts have come within a whisker of pulling off the upset of the AFL South Coast season, valiantly falling short by five points against two-time defending premiers Figtree on Saturday.
In an enthralling battle at Figtree Oval, both sides showed signs of rustiness - as well as being slightly understrength - following a two-week, mid-season break in the Men's Premier Division.
The hosts burst out of the blocks to lead by 19 points at the first break before the Tigers fought back to cut the deficit to 17 at halftime. The visitors continued to grab momentum in the third, kicking three goals to two to drag the margin back to 12 points at three-quarter time.
It continued to be an exciting contest in the last term, with Norths again kicking three majors to two. However, Figtree did enough to hold on for an 8.12 (60) to 8.7 (55) victory.
Tigers co-coach Mick Montague said he couldn't be more proud of his side's fight on Saturday.
"I think both teams might have had a few out, but it went right down to the wire, so it's a tough one to cop I suppose," he said.
"Hopefully we can take it to them at the business end of the season."
Wollongong Bulldogs 65 def. Shellharbour City 55
