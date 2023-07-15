'We're coming': Surging Dapto put finals rivals on notice with gritty win over Wests

"We're coming. You can print that in big letters too."
That was the crystal-clear assessment of Dapto coach Blake Wallace following the Canaries 32-30 win over Wests at Parrish Park on Saturday.
The Canaries led 22-4 at halftime but were staring down the barrel of yet another second-half fade-out when the Devils ran in four tries in the 13 minutes after the break.
It saw the hosts draw within four points before tries to Pita Godinet and Luke Penny gave them what looked a match-winning lead, only for the Devils to get back within two with seven minutes to play.
The Canaries looked at long odds to keep the Devils out when Penny was dispatched to sin-bin two minutes later, but found something down the stretch to hold on for their third win on the trot.
It's two on the bounce against top four sides having round out a 22-18 win over Thirroul last weekend.
After being written off as finals contenders by all and sundry following a 1-7 start to the year, the Canaries now sit just one win adrift of fourth-placed Thirroul with four games to play.
Wallace was unequivocal when asked if it was the beginning of a finals push down the home stretch of the season.
"I'm not here to give you a cliched answer and 'oh, we hope to make it', we're coming," Wallace said.
"That's the reality. People doubt you all that kind of stuff, but know what we can do and we're starting to prove it to the rest of the competition.
"I look at the growth of the squad and we're getting better each week. The biggest thing for us has been our belief.
"The boys weren't believing that they could do it and they could match these teams. They put these teams that are above us on pedestals because they're Wests, Collies, all the success they've had in recent years.
"At the end of the day, we're just stacking evidence week in week out that we can compete with these top teams.
"It's been coming for a while, but now the penny is starting to drop and the boys are starting to go 'OK, we can do this'. We've just got to keep rolling."
The visitors got the jump early, with centre Aaron Gray grabbing a double inside the opening 12 minutes for a 10-0 lead.
The Devils produced a momentary hit back through Lachlan Hurst, but two tries to back-rower Josh Williams on assists from Godinet gave the visitors a handy halftime cushion.
The hosts responded out of the sheds, skipper Mitch Porter grabbing a try in his 100th game and laying on two others for Colby Pellow and Hurst to draw within two in the space of 12 minutes.
They looked certain to go over again before Godinet grabbed and intercept and out-paced the cover on an 80-metre run to the try-line.
Latham Manuela broke the Devils open through the middle to out Penny across minutes later to again push the lead back out to 14.
It looked certain to be enough, but tries to Dylan Palmer-Quigg and Levi Pascoe gave the Devils a late sniff that ultimately snuffed out by some desperate Canaries defence.
Having surrendered such positions with infuriating regularity this season, Wallace said absorbing the onslaught was a major step for his side.
"We said at halftime break and we said 'they're going to come out swinging'," Wallace said.
"I couldn't imagine Pete (Wests coach Pete McLeod) being real nice with them at half time. I said 'you've got to weather that storm'. We don't need to make stuff up, we just needed to play our footy, get through our sets and enjoy being in that cycle with them.
"We wouldn't have won that earlier in the year, but that's the improvement that the group's showing at the moment. They got tested there today but they found a way to win. I'm excited to keep it going."
Three wins in a row for the Canaries made for three straight losses for Wests who've clearly hit the skids after going unbeaten through the first eight rounds.
While it's come with some important personnel sidelined, McLeod wasn't sugar-coating the run of outs.
"We deserve to have lost three in a row," McLeod said.
"We haven't played well in three consecutive games. We looked like we were going pretty well at the start of the year, but we knew we weren't really putting complete performances in. The other teams are getting better and we're not at the moment.
"Personnel's personnel, but I put 17 first-graders on the field today and we were hoping for a lot better showing than we got. I thought that [Dapto] were pretty good in the first half and it was pretty disappointing effort by our guys.
"We had a bit of ball in the second half and we were confident in scoring points. Even with 20 to go we had our chances to win the game, but we really let ourselves down in the first half with some poor efforts, some poor performances.
"There were times in the second half where we should have iced the game and come home, but we weren't good enough today."
"It doesn't get any easier. We're at Newtown next weekend against De La so need to put a better effort in otherwise it'll be the same result."
It was a thrilling afternoon in the Mojo Homes Cup, with De La Salle overcoming a 26-4 halftime deficit to see off Thirroul 27-26 via an Eli Lovido field goal with four minutes to play.
Corrimal also gave competition leaders Collegians a mighty scare at Ziems Park, the Cougars running in the final three tries to cut a 34-12 deficit to eight, but couldn't find go-ahead points.
Sports writer. Sport is my passion, rugby league my first love.
