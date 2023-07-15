Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Latest News

Shyla Short proves superb on tough day of NSW Junior State Titles in Illawarra

July 15 2023 - 7:02pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Milla Brown was the standout performer on day three of the NSW Junior State Titles at Corrimal Beach on Saturday. Picture by Claudia Haworth
Milla Brown was the standout performer on day three of the NSW Junior State Titles at Corrimal Beach on Saturday. Picture by Claudia Haworth

It was a challenging day for all competitors, but Shyla Short used the home conditions to her advantage to impress at the NSW Junior State Titles on Saturday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.