It was a challenging day for all competitors, but Shyla Short used the home conditions to her advantage to impress at the NSW Junior State Titles on Saturday.
The Illawarra talent scored the second highest total of day three (11.33) at the prestigious competition at Corrimal Beach. Saturday's event featured under 16s and under 18s girls competitors, who were once again greeted by small and challenging conditions.
Short - who is representing the Scarborough Boardriders at the titles - was only bested by Bungan's Milla Brown, who scored the highest wave (7.00) and heat total (13.00) for the day.
Both under 18s competitors progressed to the quarter-finals stage, which is set to be held on Monday.
The competition's under 16s and under 18s boys will get their chance to impress and reach the finals on Sunday.
The NSW Junior State Titles will continue in the Illawarra until Tuesday, which will be followed by the NSW High School Titles getting under way on Wednesday.
Our news app has had a makeover, making it faster and giving you access to even more great content. Download The Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store and Google Play.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.