Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Latest News
Photos

Plucky Northern Districts to learn from thrilling defeat to Figtree

Joshua Bartlett
By Joshua Bartlett
Updated July 15 2023 - 8:54pm, first published 8:50pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Northern Districts have come within a whisker of pulling off the upset of the AFL South Coast season, valiantly falling short by five points against two-time defending premiers Figtree on Saturday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Joshua Bartlett

Joshua Bartlett

Sport Journalist

A sport fanatic who is keen to promote all codes in the Illawarra and abroad. Mercury's football reporter

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.