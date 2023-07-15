Northern Districts have come within a whisker of pulling off the upset of the AFL South Coast season, valiantly falling short by five points against two-time defending premiers Figtree on Saturday.
In an enthralling battle at Figtree Oval, both sides showed signs of rustiness - as well as being slightly understrength - following a two-week, mid-season break in the Men's Premier Division.
The hosts burst out of the blocks to lead by 19 points at the first break before the Tigers fought back to cut the deficit to 17 at halftime. The visitors continued to grab momentum in the third, kicking three goals to two to drag the margin back to 12 points at three-quarter time.
It continued to be an exciting contest in the last term, with Norths again kicking three majors to two. However, Figtree did enough to hold on for an 8.12 (60) to 8.7 (55) victory.
While disappointed to lose, Tigers co-coach Mick Montague said he couldn't be more proud of his side's fight on Saturday.
"I think both teams might have had a few out, but it went right down to the wire, so it's a tough one to cop I suppose," he said.
"But I think they probably could have put the scoreboard pressure on a lot earlier in the first quarter, and we were lucky to still be in it - they just didn't take their chances with the wind. And then we just ground back for the next three quarters, but just weren't able to get them late.
"We know that 'Figgy' and the Dogs are the two teams to beat, and they're going to tough come finals, so we'd really love to knock one off them in the home and away season. But hopefully we can take it to them at the business end of the season."
A sport fanatic who is keen to promote all codes in the Illawarra and abroad. Mercury's football reporter
