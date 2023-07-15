Shellharbour's youth football girls crowned best in the state

The next generation of female Shellharbour footballers have won the Football NSW State Cup after defeating Manly Vale 3-0 in the decider on Saturday.
The U-18 side - who are mostly made up of 15 and 16 year olds - went into the match knowing it was going to be a battle after facing the same opposition in the quarter finals of the 2022 'Champions of Champions' tournament.
The side went up early in the contest thanks to a goal from Jessica Bell and the score remained 1-0 going into half-time.
But in the end Ben Thurgar's team prevailed at Cromer Park in the northern beaches in a 3-0 victory.
The achievement of taking out the Cup is something never done before by a team that has played together for nearly a decade.
There have been plenty of trophies in that nearly 10 year period, but the team had never got past the quarter final stage of the state-wide competition before 2023.
Now, they are the best in the state.
Balgownie U-14 boys are the other Football South Coast team set to play in the final. They kickoff at 9am on Sunday against Quakers Hill.
More to come.
Born and bred in the Illawarra, I am a passionate sports writer. Football my first love but cover all sports. Do not hesitate to contact me at jordan.warren@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
