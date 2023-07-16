Illawarra Mercury
Huge praise from David Carney for Takumi Ofuka following Wolves win

Jordan Warren
By Jordan Warren
Updated July 16 2023 - 5:58pm, first published 4:57pm
Can Takumi Ofuka make it to the next level? Picture by Anna Warr
Wolves coach David Carney has praised Takumi Ofuka following his side's 2-1 win against NWS Spirit, saying his winger can make it to the A-League if he wanted to.

