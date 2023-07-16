Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Local Business

Illawarra businesses win at Sydney Market Fresh Awards

Natalie Croxon
By Natalie Croxon
Updated July 16 2023 - 4:00pm, first published 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Warilla Florist owner Dianne Hyde with team members Kayle Goodhew and Kate Garde after winning an award for customer service. Picture by Adam McLean.
Warilla Florist owner Dianne Hyde with team members Kayle Goodhew and Kate Garde after winning an award for customer service. Picture by Adam McLean.

Three Illawarra businesses have been recognised as some of the best in the industry after winning awards celebrating the NSW and ACT's top greengrocers, florists, growers and wholesalers.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Natalie Croxon

Natalie Croxon

Journalist

Reporter at the Illawarra Mercury, mostly covering social affairs. Previously of the Bendigo Advertiser, Northern Daily Leader and Quirindi Advocate. Our Watch award winner.

More from Business
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.