Three Illawarra businesses have been recognised as some of the best in the industry after winning awards celebrating the NSW and ACT's top greengrocers, florists, growers and wholesalers.
This month the Sydney Markets Fresh Awards were announced, with 21 winners crowned from a pool of 85 finalists.
Among them was Warilla Florist, which won the Service Excellence Award in the florist section; Fairy Meadow store Brilliant Blooms, which claimed the Merchandise and Branding Award in that same section; and Bulli Greengrocers, which took home the Knowledge in Action Award in the greengrocer section.
Warilla Florist owner Dianne Hyde said the win came as a big surprise but she was "really, really pleased, especially for my team".
"We pride ourselves on our service," Ms Hyde said.
After 31 years in Warilla, Ms Hyde said it was gratifying when customers returned to the store for their flowers.
"We enjoy our customers and they become our friends," she said.
Up in Fairy Meadow, Sarah Turney said she and daughter Jessica were a "bit shocked" to learn of their business Brilliant Blooms' win, but grateful.
"We're not just a florist... [we have] giftware, we plan events," Mrs Turney said.
She described their shop as one with carefully crafted displays, intended to ensure customers loved everything they saw.
"You have to try and stand out from everybody else, you have to diversify," Mrs Turney said.
It was important for small business owners to put themselves out there, she said, and for the community to support them.
Meanwhile, it was the in-depth knowledge of their produce that saw Bulli Greengrocer claim its award after less than a year of operation in the northern suburbs.
John Minnes, who owns the store along with Resham Kandel and Gary Mustafa, said it was a win not only for them, but their staff as well.
"We put in a lot of hours so it was very rewarding," Mr Minnes said.
He said staff knew the produce and where it came from, the growers, and what was in season, with employees taking time before each shift to familiarise themselves with what was available and ask any questions.
Mr Minnes said this knowledge was important because customers were increasingly interested in where their fruit and vegetables were grown.
"I think they like to support Australian grown produce, rather than overseas," he said.
The Fresh award nominees were evaluated through a mystery shopping program, judged on produce quality and freshness, customer service, industry knowledge, store appearance and innovation.
Judges including industry experts, journalists and authors assessed the non-retail categories.
Reporter at the Illawarra Mercury, mostly covering social affairs. Previously of the Bendigo Advertiser, Northern Daily Leader and Quirindi Advocate. Our Watch award winner.
