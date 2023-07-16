The newsmakers: check out the Mercury's pictures of the week

The week that was as seen through the lens of the Illawarra Mercury's award-winning photographers.
From neighbours to besties to business owners, they all made the pages of the Illawarra Mercury over the past seven days. Check out some of the best photographs taken you might have missed ...
1: Hacking and social media seem to go hand-in-hand these days - but that doesn't make it any easier to swallow when it happens to you. Just ask Calderwood's Glenda Hunter. This week she has spent many of her waking hours - and some of her sleeping ones - desperately trying to regain access to her account. She said Facebook has sent her "in a loop" as she grows increasingly frustrated and panicked about her situation. Read the full article.
2: Wouldn't you love a neighbour like Kannahooka's Barry Reid? He installed a communal defibrillator at his home for the neighbours to use if any of them have a sudden cardiac arrest. "I basically thought we're not getting any younger, and it was about $400 which is an affordable cost for me, and I just thought you never know when someone you know might need it." Kate McIlwain caught up with Mr Reid.
3: Jagger Leith and his bestie Chelsea Kokden met at Wollongong High School of the Performing Arts and on Friday they released a single. And why wouldn't you start with big plans? The son of Australian Idol Damien Leith is keen to impress Taylor Swift with new song 'One Step'. "Hopefully we get a record deal and support someone ... Taylor Swift's coming so that would be good." Read Desiree Savage's report here.
4: It was an unexpected decision, out of her control, which impacted Rose Shukra Mastroianni's life beyond her imagination. She suffered profound health impacts after a 'no grounds' eviction left her homeless. "I think the fact that you can be living in a safe home and then suddenly be homeless ... People can't understand it," she told reporter Natalie Croxon. "Things got worse and worse until I ended up in hospital." Now she's advocating for governmental change.
5: Any wonder Mel Di Marco is smiling. Big things are brewing for an award-winning Wollongong tea business that started out selling at markets. In recent weeks, teaesk has claimed two national gongs for natural health products at the Naturally Good Awards, plus the first bricks-and-mortar store opened in Kembla Street. All the details are right here.
6: You might have driven past it. You might have seen it on the hill overlooking Werri Beach or maybe in Hollywood movies. The property has previously won Australian House of the Year by the HIA, as well as the Master Builders Award for Excellence in Housing - it even has it's own helipad. You might not have been inside. Come with us ...
7: As fans prepare for the biggest women's football tournament in Australia's history, it was a fine opportunity to look over our collective shoulder - and acknowledge the feats of the trailblazers. Among them Thirroul's Julie Porter. She is Matilda No.20. And she's on her way to Stadium Australia for the opening match of the FIFA Women's World Cup on Thursday. Read where else the World Cup will take her here.
7: Nuts to you. Well, double nuts as it happens. UOW researcher Dr Lauren Houston's study shows eating a handful of nuts every day can cut six risk factors for heart disease. But wouldn't you know it - two handfuls are even better. Read Kate McIlwain's article here.
8: Ceri Palk had her 92cm locks cut off - all in the name of charity. And she managed to beat her fundraising goal comfortably. Thanks to the generous community of Albion Park and beyond, Mrs Palk donated more than $3000 in donations for Variety, the children's charity, while her locks will be hand-made into two or three wigs. More great Wes Lonergan photos here.
9: The Blessing of the Bikes, a ceremony that allows people to pay their respects to fallen riders, was held for the first time in Wollongong last weekend. Run by Zaidee's Rainbow Foundation - a legacy from a little girl who died suddenly - dozens of riders gathered at Lang Park a week ago. Read more and check out more images.
10: The sports team is preparing the build up for the NSW Bowls State Championships and photographer Adam McLean captured Towradgi Bowling Club's head greenkeeper Peter Hvass getting ready. Wait for it ...
