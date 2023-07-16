A driver suffered a head injury and was taken to hospital after his car flipped at Bald Hill at Stanwell Tops overnight.
Emergency services were called to the scene about 12.40am on Sunday after reports of a vehicle rollover.
Paramedics treated a male driver, whose age was not recorded, for a minor head injury before taking him to Sutherland Hospital for further treatment.
The car was righted before a tow truck arrived to take it away.
Police and firefighters also attended.
The crash happened about two hours after another involving a single vehicle on Sir Bertram Stevens Drive in the Royal National Park.
Emergency services were notified about 11.40pm but when paramedics arrived on the scene they could not find any patients.
Reading this on mobile web? Download our news app. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you alerts for breaking news as it happens. Download in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Reporter at the Illawarra Mercury, mostly covering social affairs. Previously of the Bendigo Advertiser, Northern Daily Leader and Quirindi Advocate. Our Watch award winner.
Reporter at the Illawarra Mercury, mostly covering social affairs. Previously of the Bendigo Advertiser, Northern Daily Leader and Quirindi Advocate. Our Watch award winner.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.