Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Latest News

Illawarra quintet buying in to Australian Schoolgirls tradition

By Joel Beatton
Updated July 16 2023 - 2:02pm, first published 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Indie Bostock and Kasey Reh. Picture Dragons Media.
Indie Bostock and Kasey Reh. Picture Dragons Media.

Dragons rising stars Kasey Reh and Indie Bostock have both been named in the Australian Under 18 Schoolgirls team for 2023 along with Caley Tallon-Henniker, Evie McGrath, and Charlotte Basham.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.