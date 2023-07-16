Illawarra quintet buying in to Australian Schoolgirls tradition

Dragons rising stars Kasey Reh and Indie Bostock have both been named in the Australian Under 18 Schoolgirls team for 2023 along with Caley Tallon-Henniker, Evie McGrath, and Charlotte Basham.
Their selection comes following standout performances in the inaugural Australian Secondary Schools Rugby League 18 Years National Championships in Queensland.
Reh, 17, and Bostock, 16, are both currently on NRLW development deals with the Dragons and have spent the pre-season training with Jamie Soward's squad.
Figtree High's Tallon-Henniker, St Mary Star of the Sea College's McGrath, and Illawarra Sports High's Basham all spent this past season with the Illawarra Steelers under-17s Lisa Fiaola Cup side.
Reh was named ASSRL Player of the Championships whilst Basham earned Player of the Final honours.
The Australian Schoolgirls side is set to come together and travel to Papua New Guinea later in the year for a Test match.
Selected at halfback, Reh is currently a student at Figtree High School and "was a bit surprised" when she learnt of her selection in the Australian Schoolgirls side.
"It was definitely a bit of a shock," Reh said.
"I was just really happy, to be honest. There were a lot of good girls up there that were strong in the positions that they played."
A local junior, Reh had to convince her parents to make the transition from league tag to rugby league several years ago but has gone from strength to strength since doing so.
"I started league tag when I was 12 and I played for Wests Devils, where I'm still playing but, for tackle, I've always played for Shellharbour Stingrays and I started when I was 14," she said.
"I came in halfway through the season because Mum and Dad always said 'no' to playing and then all my friends were playing, so I sort of bugged them a bit and started playing.
"I played 14s and 16s with them and played Lisa Fiaola Cup last year and was lucky enough to be training with the Tarsha Gale Cup squad this year."
Reh has spent the preseason training with the Dragons NRLW squad and has "learnt a lot" as she continues her journey to what she hopes is an eventual debut.
"It's been pretty good. Definitely, the girls that they've got here at the Dragons are teaching me a lot, as well as Sowie. It's just good to have their advice on what they do on and off the field. They're all good people to be standing behind," she said.
"Next year, I want to play for the Dragons in NRLW. That's definitely a goal of mine. For this year, I just want to keep listening to Sowie and the girls around me and just develop my game to be a better player."
She is looking forward to making the trip to Papua New Guinea for what she anticipates will be a "pretty physical" clash.
"I think it's going to be a different experience that me and Indie haven't experienced at that level. It's the only Australian jersey that we can put on unless we make the Jillaroos one day," she said.
"I'm just really honoured to wear that jersey and it'll be really good going over there and spending some time with the girls that we are in that squad with... I think it's going to be a tough game but it's going to be a good game to be a part of."
Currently a student at Warilla High School, Bostock will line-up in the centres for the Australian Schoolgirls and is thrilled with the opportunity to don the green and gold.
"I was excited and happy," Bostock said.
"There were a lot of emotions about everything, really. I was just overall excited... It's definitely rewarding. Especially being on a development deal, you're kind of only training, so it's good to get a reward with a good game in Papua New Guinea."
Bostock has also benefitted from the opportunity to take part in preseason training alongside Reh and the NRLW squad.
"It's good to get the knowledge off the girls because they're a good bunch of footy players. I'm a bit younger, so I've got another year of develop next year, but I just want to educate myself as much as I can before I hopefully can debut for the Dragons and play alongside these girls," she said.
"I feel like it's a lot more special that you get to train and, hopefully, play one day with your local club... I just want to make myself the best player I can be before it's time."
Also a local junior, Bostock has impressed coaches at each interval coming through the grades and gets the opportunity to showcase her skills on a larger stage.
"I think I started playing league tag and Oztag around 11 or 12 and then I think I started playing a year before Kasey when I was 13," she said.
"I played 14s for two years, 16s for two years, and 18s for two years and then I played Lisa Fiaola Cup last year and trained with the Tarsha Gale Cup girls as well... It's pretty exciting, especially to play against the best in their country. It's pretty rewarding and special, so I'm excited."
Reh and Bostock, who have come through the grades together in the Illawarra, are excited to be sharing the achievement with each other.
"It's definitely a big part of why I enjoy footy so much because of girls like Indie," Reh said.
"I've played with Indie in everything pretty much. Like, there weren't many sides that I haven't been with Indie in. I'm just lucky to have her with me."
Bostock was all praise when reflecting on the selection alongside her close friend.
"I definitely would choose Kasey over any other half," she said.
"Being next to her throughout the years has definitely been a privilege. I love her."
