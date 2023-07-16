Firefighters remain at the scene of a house fire that broke out in Helensburgh on Sunday morning.
They found the two-storey home well alight upon arriving at the Postmans Track address after receiving an emergency call about 9.40am.
Firefighters had contained the blaze by 10.30am but remained on scene past noon mopping up.
The cause of the fire is not yet known.
No one was injured nor taken to hospital, but it is understood paramedics assessed one person at the scene.
More to come.
Reporter at the Illawarra Mercury, mostly covering social affairs. Previously of the Bendigo Advertiser, Northern Daily Leader and Quirindi Advocate. Our Watch award winner.
